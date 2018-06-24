Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets

The former Geordie Shore lass has come clean about the pressures of the industry.

Tuesday, June 26, 2018 - 12:43

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about how she feels about her body when she looks in the mirror and it sounds like she’s feeling pretty secure about the skin she’s in.

The former Geordie Shore lass has spoken up about where she’s currently at in terms of appreciating her figure – telling the world that she feels like a solid 7/10 on the confidence scale.

Let's get checking out the time Charlotte had her say on those rumours she's pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby...

In an interview with New Magazine, the 28-year-old said that she did once go on a fad diet back in the day: “When you’re younger you do silly things and listen to all sorts of little rumours that are going around the school. 

She continued: “I was skinny back then anyways, so it didn’t really make any difference to us."

Since then, she’s seen a major increase in self-esteem and responded that she isn’t overly focused on hitting the gym or eating clean when filming for The Charlotte Show and Just Tattoo Of Us.

Lazy days exploring 👣 Hair - @easilockshair CMM mermaid vibes 🧜🏼‍♀️

“I just love McDonald’s and cheesy chips and gravy! If I was ordering from McDonald’s, it would be a double cheeseburger, six chicken nuggets and a sour dip cream.”

As for how living the public eye has shifted her perspective, Charlotte said: “I suppose it does [put pressure on] because you probably do think about it more than the average person does. But it’s nothing that I stress myself out about."

I Love you baby ❤️

I Love you baby ❤️

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Sounds like a pretty good attitude to have.

 

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Marvel
Marvel Boss Reveals The MCU Already Has An LGBTQ+ Superhero And Will Introduce Another
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
Taylor Swift at her London Wembley gig with Adele
Taylor Swift Is Upping Her Girl Squad Game By Adding Adele And JK Rowling To Its Ranks
Mario Kart
This New Way To Play Mario Kart Changes EVERYTHING
You Need To See The Throwback Video Marnie Simpson Posted For Her And Casey Johnson’s Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets
Drake&#039;s Scorpion Teaser Video
Check Out Drake’s Eerie New Scorpion Album Teaser Video
Demi Lovato performing at Rock in Rio
Demi Lovato Admits She’s ‘A New Person With A New Life’ After Emotional First Performance Since Relapse At Rock In Rio
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Claims Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson Is ‘Tense’
Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Birthday As More Cute Pictures With Pete Davidson Emerge
We’ve Found Out Where The Love Islanders’ Outfits Are From So You Don’t Have To
George Ezra Plays O2 Academy Brixton London
George Ezra Eyes Up First UK No.1 Single With ‘Shotgun’
The Witches
The Witches Is Getting A Remake
It: Chapter 2
It: Chapter 2 Adds Two More Stars To Its Adult Cast
5 Seconds Of Summer
5 Seconds Of Summer Have Made Billboard History As Youngblood Tops US Charts
The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit
Life is Strange Prequel, Captain Spirit, Is Out TODAY and Yes, Your Decisions WILL Carry Over Into Life is Strange 2
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
Nicki Minaj &amp; Big Sean Performing At The BET Awards 2018
The Performances, The Winners & Everything Else That Went Down At The BET Awards 2018
11 Brand New Summer Fragrances That’ll Transport You To A Beach In The Tropics

More From Charlotte Crosby

Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours | MTV UK
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It
Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Gets Mugged Off By Boyfriend Josh Ritchie | MTV Celeb
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
Charlotte Crosby has got her fish tattoo removed
Charlotte Crosby Removes The Last Remains Of Stephen Bear Relationship: "Time To Die Fishy!"
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Gets Her Stephen Bear Tattoo Removed | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
This Model Had The Best Response To People Bodyshaming Her Bikini Pics
Geordie Shore Spoiler: OG Holly Hagan Breaks Down Over Her Ex Kyle Christie After Her Return To The House
Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets
KJ Apa Tried To Roast Cole Sprouse But Then The Entire Riverdale Cast Joined In
From Millie Bobby Brown To Taylor Swift: 9 Of The Most Shocking Reasons Celebs Have Quit Social Media
Miley Cyrus (L) and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Just Get Married In Malibu?
You Need To See The Throwback Video Marnie Simpson Posted For Her And Casey Johnson’s Anniversary
These Lush Foundation Sticks Are Going To Revolutionize Your Make-Up Bag
Marvel
Marvel Boss Reveals The MCU Already Has An LGBTQ+ Superhero And Will Introduce Another
Khloe Kardashian Had The Best Response To Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Upload