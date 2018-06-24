Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about how she feels about her body when she looks in the mirror and it sounds like she’s feeling pretty secure about the skin she’s in.

The former Geordie Shore lass has spoken up about where she’s currently at in terms of appreciating her figure – telling the world that she feels like a solid 7/10 on the confidence scale.

Let's get checking out the time Charlotte had her say on those rumours she's pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby...

In an interview with New Magazine, the 28-year-old said that she did once go on a fad diet back in the day: “When you’re younger you do silly things and listen to all sorts of little rumours that are going around the school.

She continued: “I was skinny back then anyways, so it didn’t really make any difference to us."

Since then, she’s seen a major increase in self-esteem and responded that she isn’t overly focused on hitting the gym or eating clean when filming for The Charlotte Show and Just Tattoo Of Us.

“I just love McDonald’s and cheesy chips and gravy! If I was ordering from McDonald’s, it would be a double cheeseburger, six chicken nuggets and a sour dip cream.”

As for how living the public eye has shifted her perspective, Charlotte said: “I suppose it does [put pressure on] because you probably do think about it more than the average person does. But it’s nothing that I stress myself out about."

Sounds like a pretty good attitude to have.