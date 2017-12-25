Charlotte Crosby Rejects Stephen Bear’s Reunion Plea For Family Christmas

Charlotte Crosby is a strong independent woman and she proved that she is moving on to the future as she celebrated Christmas with her close family and friends.

Just a few days ago, the Geordie lass' ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear made a desperate and very public plea to woe her back on Instagram, professing his love to her and admitting to "messing up" their relationship.

Watch Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Break Ups | MTV Celeb

However, Charlotte was too busy partying it up in Dubai with her mates at the time, which has obviously done her good as she returned to the UK with a clear head just in time to spend Christmas with her family.

The newly-single reality star dismissed the drama and focused on festive fun instead as she posted pictures with her family and friends on Instagram yesterday, showing she definitely isn't alone despite the recent break up.

She posted an adorable family photo of the Crosbys out tucking into Christmas dinner, before she spent the night having "friendsmas" with a group of mates.

Let friendmas commence ❤️ — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) December 25, 2017

Charlotte was reminiscing on her Geordie Shore days on Instagram Stories, posting videos of her screaming at an old episode of Nathan Henry kissing a girl. How times have changed, eh?

With pals like Holly Hagan saving her from Bear's public pleas and a whole lot of love around her, it looked like this might have been Charlotte's best Christmas yet!

Like the Pussycat Dolls once sang, she don't need a man to make her happy.

Merry Christmas, Char!