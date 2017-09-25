Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Reportedly Confirmed For I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Line-Up

Fancy seeing Char chow down on a kangaroo penis?

Monday, September 25, 2017 - 14:26

It looks like Charlotte Crosby could be set to join the line-up of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Here! after a bunch of reports have come through claiming that she's signed on the dotted line to head down to Australia.

Let's all get checking out seven heartbreaking reality show exits...

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been upfront about her desire to join the ITV show, and - despite claiming she was 'banned' from the series due to previous reality experience - has reportedly been offered a position in 2017's line-up.

The information has all come from The Sun, who reported that Char is "nervous" and "excited" to get stuck into the show.

"She never thought she'd get a chance to go on the show because she thought they wouldn't take her on because she's done other reality shows like Big Brother. She's been telling her family and friends all about it and can't wait to get out there now. Bear has been supportive about it and thinks it's a great opportunity for her.

Instagram

The insider claims that Char is hoping to emulate the success of fellow Geordie gals Vicky Pattison and Scarlett Moffatt, who both went on to win the show. 

"Charlotte is hilarious and she'll be a brilliant camp mate. She's not scared about getting her hands dirty in camp. She's seen the success of Vicky and Scarlett and wants to be the third Geordie girl to walk away with the I'm A Celeb crown."

This all comes after Char joked on Twitter last year that she was taking part in the series. "My fans were so upset because they want us on," she explained. "I can’t go on as they won’t have us, I’ve been banned because I was on Big Brother and they won’t follow suit.

Instagram

“It’s out of my control," she added. "You know I’d eat a kangaroo’s testicle and everything. I love I’m A Celeb so much.”

Could we really be seeing Char jumping out of a helicopter, surviving on rice and beans, and eating a wide variety of kangaroo testicles? Let's hope so. 

Let us know your thoughts with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

