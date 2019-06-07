Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks

Charlotte Crosby is officially done with people constantly critiquing her appearance online and has pointed out that it’s usually best to stay silent if your remarks have the potential to hurt someone’s feelings.

The Geordie Shore lass – who has always been very open about her cosmetic surgery procedures – was forced to go on the defence after trolls began attacking a comment a friend left on her Instagram page about her “natural” beauty.

Now check out the That's What She Said girls discussing cosmetic surgery...

When Chelsea Fergo said that that the 29-year-old’s make-up free selfie showcased her “natural beauty,” it took about zero seconds for some fans to question the accuracy of the compliment.

“Not much natural about that face anymore, which is sad because she was absolutely beautiful natural,” one person wrote.

Pointing out that people are allowed to comment on her looks without constantly clarifying that she’s had cosmetic surgery in the past, Charlotte @-ed the person in question and asked why the comment seemed to grind her gears so much.

Instagram

“Oh girls when will you ever learn if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say it at all. Why on earth does this comment bother you so much,” she argued.

In a separate response to a now-deleted comment, she added: “I think she referring to the makeup free face if im honest. But you girls keep hating keeps my interaction up on my pictures.”

Instagram

Regardless of what work she has or hasn't undergone, there’s no denying that Char has always been upfront about her surgery and deserves to feel good about herself.