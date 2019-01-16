Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic

The Charlotte Show star and former Geordie Shore lass has set the record straight over pregnancy speculation.

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 12:37

The Charlotte Show star Charlotte Crosby has responded to pregnancy rumours after one of her Instagram pictures got fans asking all kinds of questions.

The former Geordie Shore babe pointed out the fact that she's been doing a whole lot of drinking lately, which she obviously wouldn't be doing if she was expecting a baby.

Play the video to watch Vicky Pattison get real about her body on Instagram...

She told Closer magazine: "It's only rumours, come on! I've been doing a lot of drinking lately, which I wouldn't be doing if I was pregnant."

The lass added: "It's just that I'd had a very big dinner and I was trying to hide my extremely bloated belly!"

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

We'd be lying if we said we hadn't used that tactic before, tbh.

While Charlotte is definitely not expecting the pitter patter of little radgie feet any time soon, she reveals she does want a family with Josh Ritchie in the future.

She told the publication: "Of course I get broody, I think most women get like that, but it's not something I'm ready for now."

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"I can see myself having a family with Josh. I can be very wild and outrageous, but when It comes to real-life things, I do think in a sensible way."

And Charlotte revealed that Josh too has his sights on a family in the future, as she added: "Whenever we have an argument it's always Josh who that turns around and is like 'Well, if we're going to have a family one day...'."

So there you have it, the lass is just a tad too busy taking over the world to be thinking about babies rn.

But we can definitely expect some adorable Crosby-Ritchies in the future.

Don't miss The Charlotte Show's return on 30th January at 9pm - on MTV obvs!

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
Troye Sivan and Lauv Just Made A Sleep Playlist Together For ‘No Reason At All’
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered
Geordie Shore and Just Tattoo Of Us star Scotty Timlin goes totally naked in mirror selfie
Scotty T Reportedly Pulled Out Of Adults-Only Panto Last Minute For This Reason
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Penn Badgley's Character In Netflix's 'You'
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
Little Mix Will Be Performing At The BRITs 2019 After High Demand From Fans
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Young T &amp; Bugsey
Young T & Bugsey Talk Making It From Nottingham & Performing With Stormzy
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Why Barbie Isn’t The Hero We Need In 2019
The answers to the most googled questions about sex
The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered
How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Suffers Hilarious Beauty Treatment Disaster
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Wrote A Hilarious Song About Pubes
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Paris
Josh Ritchie Spoils Charlotte Crosby With Ridiculously Romantic NYE Surprise
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Tease Marriage Proposal Plans
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry in Newcastle
Charlotte Crosby Hilariously Questions This Picture Of Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive