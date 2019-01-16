Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic

The Charlotte Show star Charlotte Crosby has responded to pregnancy rumours after one of her Instagram pictures got fans asking all kinds of questions.

The former Geordie Shore babe pointed out the fact that she's been doing a whole lot of drinking lately, which she obviously wouldn't be doing if she was expecting a baby.

She told Closer magazine: "It's only rumours, come on! I've been doing a lot of drinking lately, which I wouldn't be doing if I was pregnant."

The lass added: "It's just that I'd had a very big dinner and I was trying to hide my extremely bloated belly!"

We'd be lying if we said we hadn't used that tactic before, tbh.

While Charlotte is definitely not expecting the pitter patter of little radgie feet any time soon, she reveals she does want a family with Josh Ritchie in the future.

She told the publication: "Of course I get broody, I think most women get like that, but it's not something I'm ready for now."

"I can see myself having a family with Josh. I can be very wild and outrageous, but when It comes to real-life things, I do think in a sensible way."

And Charlotte revealed that Josh too has his sights on a family in the future, as she added: "Whenever we have an argument it's always Josh who that turns around and is like 'Well, if we're going to have a family one day...'."

So there you have it, the lass is just a tad too busy taking over the world to be thinking about babies rn.

But we can definitely expect some adorable Crosby-Ritchies in the future.

Don't miss The Charlotte Show's return on 30th January at 9pm - on MTV obvs!