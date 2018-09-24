Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie

Over the weekend former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie were hit with reports they had split following a row.

And now The Charlotte Show star has let everyone know it's all total and utter BS in the best way possible.

Taking to Instagram to let all the non-believers know exactly who her Man Crush Monday is, she shared an up close and personal snap of Josh's face.

"MCM.....2 more days 💕," she captioned the snap, just in case anyone was still unsure about their current relationship status.

And when she says two days, she's referring to the length of time until she gets to see her bae again.

The rumours emerged over the weekend, while Charlotte was in Iceland with her mumsie.

An unknown source informed The Sun Online that the pair briefly split after Charlotte was unable to get hold of Josh, with them alleging that she unfollowed him on Twitter.

But whether or not that's the case, it's clear things are well and truly back on track rn, as Charlotte was talking babies and marriage over on the 'gram last night.

The lass confidently replied "yep" to someone who asked if the pair are planning on getting married.

Plus she admitted that of course, "one day in the future," they will be having little radgies of their own, but for now their focus is on work and travel.

One thing is for certain, these two won't be splitting up any time soon.

Couple goals <3.