Charlotte Crosby Reveals Battle With Depression: 'I've Been Speaking To A Psychiatrist'

Opening up about her mental health.

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 10:15

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about experiencing 'waves of depression' following her devastating ectopic pregnancy in April 2016.

In diarised autobiography Brand New Me, the ex Geordie Shore gal explained that she's finally come to understand the importance of talking through her concerns with a therapist. 

"Ever since the pregnancy I’ve been speaking to a psychiatrist about what I’ve had to go through," she revealed in an extract from the book. "I keep going through waves of depression."

She continued: "I’ve felt sad before, and I’ve been heartbroken and I’ve been stressed and I’ve thought I was a little bit depressed at times – but this is all of those feelings jumbled together times a hundred."

Having been rushed to hospital to remove one of her fallopian tubes, Char explained just how serious the condition really became: "The gynaecologist said, 'It’s so dangerous. If you’d have left it any longer there’s a chance that you could actually have died.'"

"Speaking to the psychiatrist has made me realise I am depressed. He made me feel so much better. It’s the first time I understood people have to go through therapy. Most of the time we speak on the phone. He talks so much sense and makes me feel like it’s going to be OK.

And it's here #BrandNewMe 😍 I feel so amazingly proud to have this book finally in my hands 📚 keeping a dairy over the year was testing but am sooooo glad with the finished product with my amazing @luciecave completely working her magic yet again! ❤ it's available on Pre order NOW on Amazon! I cannot wait to meet you all at the signings 🙌🏼 LINK IN BIO 👆🏼

Pointing out that her mental health is finally back on track, she added: “I keep wondering how I am going to cope and he [the psychiatrist] helps me understand it all and seem so much more logical.”

This comes as Char revealed that she's happier than ever at finally having found "soulmate" Stephen Bear, before hinting that the pair of them could even be headed down the aisle in no time. Go lass. 

 

