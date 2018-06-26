Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected

One of the reasons Charlotte Crosby is so great is that she’s open about pretty much every aspect of her personal life. Nothing is off limits, and she brings her own personal brand of candour to any conversation she enters.

The former Geordie Shore lass has now revealed what her “favourite position” is with boyfriend of seven months Josh Ritchie – and it’s safe to say this isn’t quite what we had in mind.

Check out Charlotte revealing what her favourite position with Josh Ritchie *really* is...

In a recent interview with Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing for his podcast 'Private Parts', the 28-year-old lass couldn’t stop talking about how well endowed her Ex On The Beach boyfriend really is.

After comparing his anatomy to a “baton,” Char said: “I'll tell you a secret, he's got the biggest d**k. No word of a lie, this microphone is ten inches long. It's thick and it's long. Almost like a baton."

Admitting that chatting about her man’s generous package is her favourite topic of discussion, she added: “It's so bad because I don't stop telling people about it. Pretty bad isn't it?"

As for whether these two will be getting hitched anytime soon, Char previously said: “That would be pretty fast, even for me. We do joke about it all the time though. I’m not going to say (he’s The One) because when I do it goes wrong. I feel like I curse myself.”

Judging by how loved-up these two look on Instagram, we’re feeling 99% sure no curse could ever take them down. Now who else fully agrees with their favourite position? Iconic.