Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Chloe Ferry Made Her Stop Shagging Stephen Bear ‘Mid-Thrust’

Charlotte and Stephen stopped getting frisky as they heard about Chloe’s evection from the Celebrity Big Brother House

Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 11:10

Charlotte Crosby has a new book out, which means we’re getting all sorts of juicy deets about her personal life. 

Copyright [Getty]

Our favourite story right now involves Charlotte getting it on with boyfriend Stephen Bear, while watching Celebrity Big Brother at the same time. So romantic. What’s even worse is that Charl’s Geordie Shore BFF Chloe Ferry - who was a constant on CBB at the time - actually ruined the moment. 

“We had the CBB eviction on in the background. We'd just started to get going when suddenly I heard the voice-over man saying, ‘Chloe! You have been evicted! Please leave the Big Brother house!’ We stopped mid-thrust,” admits Charlotte in her new autobiog Brand New Me. 

Need this again ASAP 👌🏼 HIM, Sun, SEA and sand 🌞 @stevie_bear ❤ @hrhcpuntacana

Need this again ASAP 👌🏼 HIM, Sun, SEA and sand 🌞 @stevie_bear ❤ @hrhcpuntacana

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Charlotte was so shocked by Chloe’s evection that she literally put an end to her sexy time with Stephen to watch what was happening on TV. 

“I had to push him off me so I could have a closer look at the telly and Chloe had been evicted! I never in a million years thought she was going to go. I was having sex while the eviction was on – that's how much I thought she was safe!”

Can't get over this @motelrocks dress. So stunnin #motelrocks

Can't get over this @motelrocks dress. So stunnin #motelrocks

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Don’t worry though, Charlotte and Bear’s special couple’s time was soon back on track, “Stephen was very eager to get back to it... so we missed her interview at the end.”

Again, so romantic.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH! Sophie Kasaei gives her verdict on Marnie Simpson and her Single AF co-star Casey Johnson 

