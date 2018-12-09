Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Sophie Kasaei Brought Her And Josh Ritchie Together

Charlotte Crosby

Where can we find a friend who is *this* invested in our personal relationships?

Sunday, December 9, 2018 - 10:28

Charlotte Crosby has revealed how she and Josh Ritchie first got together and it sounds like Sophie Kasaei will be receiving a special bouquet of flowers at their future wedding.

The former Geordie Shore lass took to Instagram Stories to share a few details about how things are going with her boyfriend and even answered several fan questions about their super cute relationship.

Now check out Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry turning their house into festive wonderland...

When asked about the time she first spoke to the man of her dreams, Charlotte revealed that they pretty much fell for each other over the speakerphone. Romantic AF. 

“@sophiekasaei_ played cupid and got us both together one night when he rang Sophie on handsfree in the car when were on the way back from London and we started flirting from there,” she said.

Instagram/CharlotteCrosby

As for when the couple are planning on taking the next step together, she added: “We are going to move in together next year. So that we are in and have our first xmas together next year.”

This comes as Charlotte took to Instagram to post a tribute to their romance: “Merry Xmas baby! We are fast approaching one year together and I have never ever been happier!

Instagram/CharlotteCrosby

She continued: "Thank you for being my knight in shining armour and showing me what it’s like to be in a loving relationship. Am glad I have a winter tan @kerrysultrababy dress @inthestyle.”

Serious question: Where can we find a friend like Sophie Kasaei? Tweet us @MTVUK.

 

