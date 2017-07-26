Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Former Geordie Shore babe Charlotte opened up about a secret procedure.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 12:48

Just Tattoo Of Us presenter Charlotte Crosby has opened up about a surgical procedure she had last month to correct what she has described as her 'uniboob'.

Char admitted that comments from online trolls were partly the reason she chose to undergo the operation, which corrected a "breast deformity" that she has suffered since birth.

Hit play on the video to see the celebs that had some pretty shocking surgery complications...

"If a picture of me is online, people say things like, "what is wrong with her boobs? They're deformed! They're stuck together," she told Heat Magazine.

Ultimately Charlotte chose to have her "deformity" (medically knows as congenital symmastia) corrected to boost her confidence.

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

And it certainly looks like it worked, since she said: "I used to rate my boobs a seven out of ten... but now they're definitely a ten."

The reality star chose to come clean about the op since people started to notice the difference in her pictures, for example, her recent epic underboob moment.

Charlotte Crosby's flaunts the results of her corrective surgery as she displays epic underboob. / Copyright [Instagram]

While we thought Charlotte looked beyond phenomenal before, her added confidence boost has been looking great in her recent Insta posts. She added: "If I want to post a picture now, I have nothing to worry about." Keep those underboob snaps coming all day long babes.

So is that it now on the surgery front? It's looking unlikely.

🌞

🌞

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

On top of plans for a facelift in the distant future, Char admitted: "I always say I don't like my forehead because it looks like Ant from Ant & Dec, and I saw Maria Fowler had a hair transplant to lower her hairline... which I might consider."

In the words of Bruno Mars, you're amazing just the way you are, but whatever makes you happy Char!

Latest News

Britney Spears painting

Britney Spears’ Viral Painting Sells For $10,000 At Vegas Cares Benefit

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a white Bluemarine overall Gianvito Rossi pumps, pink military hat Ruslan Baginskiy seen on October 16, 2017 in Paris, France

Camila Cabello Celebrates 'Havana' Becoming Her Highest Charting US Hit to Date

People On Instagram Are Now Carving Tiny Hearts Into Their Eyebrows

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Pokemon Go Raid Battle

Pokemon Go Raids Get HUGE New Bosses

12 Nail Art Looks To Inject Some Colour Into Your All Black Winter Wardrobe

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and More Are Performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Cannot Get Over Charlotte Crosby's Geordie Twang When She Says *This* Word

Lady Gaga performs the Joanne World Tour in Montreal, Canada, on November 3, 2017

Lady Gaga Previews New Music As 'Joanne' Follow-Up Rumours Emerge

David Guetta Will Perform At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square!

Tyga Just Called Out Scott Disick For Reportedly Having A Dating Profile

9 MTV Reality TV Stars With A Secret Music Talent, From Holly Hagan And Zahida Allen To Joel Corry And Pauly D

It 2017

This Huge A Lister Wants A Part In The It Sequel

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift’s Official ‘Reputation’ Tracklist Reportedly Leaks

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Prove They Are More Loved Up Than Ever

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Previews Epic ‘Wolves’ Music Video

Shawn Mendes Shows Support For Friend Teddy Geiger’s Transition

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Slates Imogen Anthony And Krystal Dawson's 'Cr*p' Tattoos - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby Finally Confirms What The Heck Is Going On With Stephen Bear

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Cannot Get Over Charlotte Crosby's Geordie Twang When She Says *This* Word

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Slates Imogen Anthony And Krystal Dawson's 'Cr*p' Tattoos - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby Finally Confirms What The Heck Is Going On With Stephen Bear

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #6!

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

MTV News

Charlotte Crosby Has A Girly Getaway To The Sun Following Stephen Bear Split | MTV News

Trending Articles

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have an argument

This Photo Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Having A Massive Argument Is Way Too Real For Anyone With A Best Friend

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Sophie Kasaei Takes Cheeky Swipe At Marnie Simpson's Bum As Casey Johnson Goes Naked

Celebrities Who Shockingly Admitted To Cheating

Charlotte Dawson Displays Shattered Teeth After Nasty Fall In High Heels