Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Just Tattoo Of Us presenter Charlotte Crosby has opened up about a surgical procedure she had last month to correct what she has described as her 'uniboob'.

Char admitted that comments from online trolls were partly the reason she chose to undergo the operation, which corrected a "breast deformity" that she has suffered since birth.

"If a picture of me is online, people say things like, "what is wrong with her boobs? They're deformed! They're stuck together," she told Heat Magazine.

Ultimately Charlotte chose to have her "deformity" (medically knows as congenital symmastia) corrected to boost her confidence.

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

And it certainly looks like it worked, since she said: "I used to rate my boobs a seven out of ten... but now they're definitely a ten."

The reality star chose to come clean about the op since people started to notice the difference in her pictures, for example, her recent epic underboob moment.

Charlotte Crosby's flaunts the results of her corrective surgery as she displays epic underboob. / Copyright [Instagram]

While we thought Charlotte looked beyond phenomenal before, her added confidence boost has been looking great in her recent Insta posts. She added: "If I want to post a picture now, I have nothing to worry about." Keep those underboob snaps coming all day long babes.

So is that it now on the surgery front? It's looking unlikely.

On top of plans for a facelift in the distant future, Char admitted: "I always say I don't like my forehead because it looks like Ant from Ant & Dec, and I saw Maria Fowler had a hair transplant to lower her hairline... which I might consider."

In the words of Bruno Mars, you're amazing just the way you are, but whatever makes you happy Char!