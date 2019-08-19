Charlotte Crosby Reveals The One Reality Competition She’d Love To Take Part In

Charlotte Crosby has revealed the one reality competition she’d love to take part in and it involves soggy bottoms, technical challenges, and getting a handshake from Paul Hollywood.

The former Geordie Shore lass responded to a fan who wrote the following tweet: “I would pay good money to see @Charlottegshore on Bake Off.. It would be the funniest thing to watch.”

Agreeing that she would bring both comedy and hidden baking talents to the show, the 29-year-old responded that GBBO definitely has her interest: “Thats one is love to do I’m actually a good chef [sic]” she wrote.

Thats one is love to do I’m actually a good chef https://t.co/0NuNTTfrPa — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) August 21, 2019

One fan responded that she’d shine in the pastry episodes: “I could imagine you making models of you and josh for on top of your cake.. I could imagine you’d make some cracking pastries likeeeee.”

Another said: “Beautiful love too cook and fun to be with your a winner want you 100% in my life,” as a third person predicted that she’d be “amazing” on any kind of cookery competition.

This comes as Charlotte and boyfriend Josh Ritchie have taken the next step in their relationship by deciding to move in together for the first time.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate their move, she wrote: “Cheers to the next chapter 🥂 Celebrating the fact we get the keys to our little home together in 2 days ❤️ I CANT BELIEVE IM GUNNA LIVE WITH A BOY 😱.”

Maybe she can test the bakes on Josh first?