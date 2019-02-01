Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Reason She Won't Go On Strictly Come Dancing

The Charlotte Show babe Charlotte Crosby has revealed the reason you won't find her ballroom dancing anytime soon, as she's revealed what she really thinks about BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Geordie Shore lass admits she thinks the show is pretty "stuck up," and she would worry she'd be looked down on.

Chatting to The Sun, she said: "Strictly Come Dancing's not my cup of tea. It might just be a stigma but like it seems very stuck up. I don't mean that in a bad way, but it's very posh. That's probably a better way of saying it. And I'm just not about that."

The lass went on to admit that she has no time for worrying about being judged, and who can blame her?

She said: “The second I have to walk into a room and feel like people are judging us and looking at us, I'm walking back out the room. I've got better things to be f*****g doing. Do you know what I mean?”

But that doesn't mean you won't ever find Charlotte boogying on our screens, as she did big up ITV's Dancing On Ice.

“Dancing On Ice is so much fun. It's bubbly, it's full of life and laughter. Holly and Phil and everything about it is amazing. I think it's a very down to earth show," Char said.

She continued: “Whereas Strictly Come Dancing, there's something about it that's just about it. I've not even turned it on me telly. I don't even watch it.

We've watched enough of Char to know that she would absolutely smash it in the ballroom, or on the ice (I mean, have you seen her slut drop?!).

“I'm not really bothered by ballroom dancing. I think it would be very cool to whip it out at winter time at a wedding but I don't want to whip out ballroom dancing in the middle of Tup Tup," she said.

“No one's going to care. They'll swill us."

While we might not be seeing Char doing the waltz anytime soon, we'd live to see her stick on the skates (maybe she could get a few tips from Chloe Ferry).

