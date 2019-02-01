Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Reason She Won't Go On Strictly Come Dancing

The Charlotte Show star hasn't got any time for snobbiness.

Friday, February 1, 2019 - 10:27

The Charlotte Show babe Charlotte Crosby has revealed the reason you won't find her ballroom dancing anytime soon, as she's revealed what she really thinks about BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Geordie Shore lass admits she thinks the show is pretty "stuck up," and she would worry she'd be looked down on.

Play the video for behind the scenes at Charlotte's WILD af house party...

Chatting to The Sun, she said: "Strictly Come Dancing's not my cup of tea. It might just be a stigma but like it seems very stuck up. I don't mean that in a bad way, but it's very posh. That's probably a better way of saying it. And I'm just not about that."

The lass went on to admit that she has no time for worrying about being judged, and who can blame her?

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

She said: “The second I have to walk into a room and feel like people are judging us and looking at us, I'm walking back out the room. I've got better things to be f*****g doing. Do you know what I mean?”

But that doesn't mean you won't ever find Charlotte boogying on our screens, as she did big up ITV's Dancing On Ice.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

“Dancing On Ice is so much fun. It's bubbly, it's full of life and laughter. Holly and Phil and everything about it is amazing. I think it's a very down to earth show," Char said.

She continued: “Whereas Strictly Come Dancing, there's something about it that's just about it. I've not even turned it on me telly. I don't even watch it.

We've watched enough of Char to know that she would absolutely smash it in the ballroom, or on the ice (I mean, have you seen her slut drop?!).

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

“I'm not really bothered by ballroom dancing. I think it would be very cool to whip it out at winter time at a wedding but I don't want to whip out ballroom dancing in the middle of Tup Tup," she said.

“No one's going to care. They'll swill us."

While we might not be seeing Char doing the waltz anytime soon, we'd live to see her stick on the skates (maybe she could get a few tips from Chloe Ferry).

In the meantime, don't forget to catch Charlotte on The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm - on MTV!

Latest News

Keyboardist Jordan Fish, lead vocalist Oliver Sykes, drummer Matt Nicholls, guitarist Lee Malia and bassist Matt Kean of rock band &#039;Bring Me The Horizon&#039; visit SiriusXM Studios on October 4, 2018 in New York City.
Bring Me The Horizon Land Their First UK Number One Album With ‘amo’
Everything You Need To Know About BLACKPINK
12 things anyone who's ever had housemates will feel on a spiritual level
Thinking about getting veneers?
What It's Really Like To Get Veneers
What To Do If You've Been Cheated On
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Nina Nesbitt, And More
What It's Like To Be In An Emotionally Abusive Relationship
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Has Officially Lost All Chill
Octavian - YO! MTV Raps - Behind The Scenes
Watch Octavian’s Astounding YO MTV! Raps Original Video Performance Of ‘Stand Down’
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Reason She Won't Go On Strictly Come Dancing
A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Ally Brooke Is Back With New Single And Music Video Featuring Tyga 'Low Key'
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill
The Singer Who Got Harry Styles Tattooed On Her Face Explains Her Logic
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Reason She Won't Go On Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off New Mansion | MTV Celeb
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison and John Noble split
Vicky Pattison Says The Only Time John Noble Has Contacted Her Since Split Is For His Money
Sam Gowland mourns death of Luke Jobson
Sam Gowland Shares Heartbreaking Post Following The Death Of His Best Friend Luke Jobson
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
A New Meme Is Trolling JK Rowling's Woke Updates About Harry Potter
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Little Mix &#039;Think About Us&#039; Exclusive Pics
Check Out These EXCLUSIVE Behind-The-Scenes Pics From Little Mix's 'Think About Us' Music Video
Vicky Pattison Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan: “He’s Not A Towie Person”
Vicky Pattison Finally Opens Up About Ercan Ramadan Romance After That Steamy Kiss
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Reacts To That Shopping Trip Kick Off With Boyf Josh Ritchie: "I Can Understand Why Josh Lost His Temper" - Exclusive
Zac Efron Has Dyed His Hair And The Internet Has Officially Lost All Chill
Luke Jobson confirmed dead
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Shares Tribute To Luke Jobson Following His Death
Liam Payne And Naomi Campbell ‘Spotted On A Secret Date In London’