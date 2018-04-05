Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again

Despite making the decision to leave Geordie Shore back in 2016, Charlotte Crosby has stayed the best of friends with most of her old cast members. However, there is one radgie she's admitted she would rather not see again.

The Charlotte Show's frontwoman told The Sun that former cast member Chantelle Connelly seems to have turned on her for no reason, so she probably doesn't want any awkward run-ins in the future.

She admitted: "Chantelle’s just started to be really horrible about us for no reason, and I’ve never said anything about Chantelle, so I’d rather not ever see her again."

The lass also got seriously honest about her sex life, but unlike most of us, Charlotte has never actually had an 'embarrassing' moment while doing the deed: "I’m very experienced in that area. Nothing embarrassing has ever happened to me during sex, I’m just trying to think of anything embarrassing has happened to us on dates at all, I just don’t get embarrassed by things," she admitted.

Sounds like a pretty great attitude to have if you ask us.

