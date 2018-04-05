Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again

The Charlotte Show's frontwoman is definitely not friends with this former cast mate.

Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 12:48

Despite making the decision to leave Geordie Shore back in 2016, Charlotte Crosby has stayed the best of friends with most of her old cast members. However, there is one radgie she's admitted she would rather not see again.

The Charlotte Show's frontwoman told The Sun that former cast member Chantelle Connelly seems to have turned on her for no reason, so she probably doesn't want any awkward run-ins in the future.

Take a look at the video to see Charlotte Crosby's mascara run as she breaks down in tears over her show...

She admitted: "Chantelle’s just started to be really horrible about us for no reason, and I’ve never said anything about Chantelle, so I’d rather not ever see her again."

Awks! 

Copyright [Getty]

The lass also got seriously honest about her sex life, but unlike most of us, Charlotte has never actually had an 'embarrassing' moment while doing the deed: "I’m very experienced in that area. Nothing embarrassing has ever happened to me during sex, I’m just trying to think of anything embarrassing has happened to us on dates at all, I just don’t get embarrassed by things," she admitted.

Sounds like a pretty great attitude to have if you ask us.

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

Will Charlotte ever have an embarrassing moment? Find out by tuning into The Charlotte Show every Wednesday at 9pm only on MTV!

Now you need to get checking out the videos below for all the best bits from The Charlotte Show episode 2...

 

Latest News

10 Reasons To Pack Your Bags And Head To Western Australia Right Now
Johnny English Strikes Again
Johnny English Is BACK In First Trailer For Johnny English Strikes Again
Porter Robinson
Porter Robinson Talks Virtual Self, Mental Health Advice & Calvin Harris’ Nod Of Approval
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Aces
Get to Know: The Aces
From Britain's Got Talent To TOWIE: Megan McKenna's Incredible Transformation Over The Years
Cardi B
Cardi B Unveils Epic ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Tracklist
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato And Christina Aguilera Duet Confirmed
Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti Performing &#039;Rake It Up&#039; On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Nicki Minaj Is Reportedly About to Release a Video
Sabrina filming in Vancouver
Your First Glimpse At Netflix's Sabrina Reboot With Kiernan Shipka And Ross Lynch Looks Magical
Fans Are Demanding Answers About This Picture Of Hailey Baldwin And Shawn Mendes
Kim Kardashian's Sheer Struggle To Get Her First Full Family Pic Is Too Relatable
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Official Top 50 Singles Of 2018 So Far
Official Top 10 Singles Of 2018 (So Far) Revealed!
Normani
Normani and Missy Elliott Look Set to Collaborate
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Are Releasing Another ‘Want You Back’ Video
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Ex On The Beach Diaries: Casey Johnson Admits He “Feels Angry” At Marnie Simpson For Her Villa Flirtation While Geordie Lass Defends “There’s Nothing Going On"- EXCLUSIVE
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
Camila Cabello
Kehlani Praises Camila Cabello’s Talent on Snapchat

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Episode #1 Best Bits
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Charlotte Crosby Documents The Removal Of This Stephen Bear Tattoo
Charlotte Crosby says she&#039;s the man in her relationship with boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is The Man In Her Relationship With Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Mascara Runs As She Breaks Down In Tears
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Breaks Down In Tears Over Her New Show | MTV Celeb
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 101 | Charlotte's Torn Over Gary Baby Congratulations
Spoiler Alert: Geordie Shore's Scotty T Talks All Things 'The Charlotte Show'
Charlotte Crosby's Claims About The Size Of Josh Ritchie's Manhood Will Leave You Shook
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | More Questions I've Never Answered
Everything the Geordie Shore lasses have taught us about body confidence
Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D cosy up
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei & Jersey Shore's Pauly D Get Cosy Before Flirting Up A Storm On Twitter
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
TV Shows
Jersey Shore Meets Geordie Shore In A London Extravaganza As Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Becomes A Dad
Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Marnie Simpson Had The Best Response To A Man Who Claimed He’d Slept With Her
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Spotted Sharing An Adorable Kiss In Paris
Avengers: Infinity War
The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans
From Britain's Got Talent To TOWIE: Megan McKenna's Incredible Transformation Over The Years