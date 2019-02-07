Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation

The Charlotte Show star looked UNREAL at a Bondi Sands event on Wednesday night.

Thursday, February 7, 2019 - 12:52

The Charlotte Show babe Charlotte Crosby looked like a pure worldie last night as she attended the Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Foam launch.

The former Geordie Shore babe slipped into one of the shortest mini dresses we've ever seen, because obvs she had to get those tanned af legs on show.

Play the video to see Marnie defend her private piercing...

Charlotte headed into the capital to hit the London Edition and Cirque Le Soir in honour of the new tanning product.

The babe teamed her teeny tiny burgundy dress with a pair of YSL heels, glamming it all up with subtle jewellry and Gold watch.

Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com

It just works.

And the lass' outing comes after she debuted her new pink hairstyle on Instagram earlier in the day.

Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com

Switching up her iconic blonde locks, Charlotte enlisted the help of stylist Steven Mason to transform her into a pink worldie.

"Woke up with a touch of pink," she wrote on Instagram before getting ready for the Bondi Sands Shenanigans.

Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com

And it's safe to say fans were OBSESSED.

“Love this hair colour, might have to get me weave this colour next [sic]," wrote one person as another added: "Wow! Absolutely on point omg, looking the best yet. Barbie eat ya heart out [sic].”

Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com

Looking good lass!

Now get checking out all the snaps of Charlotte from the event...

Charlotte Crosby Is A Mini-Dress Worldie At Bondi Sands Event

  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    1 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    2 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    3 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    4 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    5 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    6 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    7 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    8 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    9 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    10 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    11 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    12 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    13 of 14
  • Charlotte Crosby attends Bondi Sands event
    Justin Goff/GoffPhotos.com
    14 of 14

Don't forget to catch The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm on MTV!

 

Latest News

V-Day Cards For That Not-So-Special Someone
The Chainsmokers Have Just Released A New Single With 5 Seconds Of Summer And It’s Everything
Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Top Romantic Celebrity Getaway Destinations
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love
P!nk Will Be Honoured With A 2019 BRIT Award And Is Performing On The Big Night
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #2
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
We're Finally Getting A Period Emoji To Help End Stigma Around Menstruation
Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
Lana Condor and Noah Centineo at the premiere of TATBILB.
Lana Condor Reveals Noah Centineo Fans Sent Her Boyfriend Abusive Messages
Call Me Loop
Get To Know: Call Me Loop
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
How To Survive Valentines Day When You’re Heartbroken
How To Survive Valentines Day When You’re Heartbroken
Aaron Chalmers Warns His Bellator Opponent To ‘Prepare For A War’ As He Talks About His Geordie Shore Family’s Support - Exclusive
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Holly Hagan Transforms Herself Into The Most Extra Version Of Cleopatra
Holly Hagan Is Unrecognisable After Transforming Herself Into An Extra AF Version Of Cleopatra
This New Emoji Is Going To Cause A LOT Of Drama And We’re So Here For It
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Skip The Grammys After Dispute With Producers

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Is A Mini-Dress Worldie At Bondi Sands Event
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #2
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Reason She Won't Go On Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time
10 Things We Learnt From The First Episode Of The Charlotte Show Series 2
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of 2019 So Far
Charlotte Crosby buys second mansion
Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off New Mansion | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Vicky Pattison Hilariously Trademarked This Iconic Geordie Shore Phrase
Vicky Pattison Reveals She 'Wasted' Money Trademarking THIS Geordie Shore Phrase
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Chantelle Connelly baby bump
Chantelle Connelly Flaunts Growing Tummy After Being Shamed Over Small Baby Bump
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Holly Hagan Transforms Herself Into The Most Extra Version Of Cleopatra
Holly Hagan Is Unrecognisable After Transforming Herself Into An Extra AF Version Of Cleopatra
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Sophie Kasaei Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Latest Underwear Snap
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Vicky Pattison Wants To Take Cheryl On The Pull And Gives The Most Iconic Advice On Self-Love