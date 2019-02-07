Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation

The Charlotte Show babe Charlotte Crosby looked like a pure worldie last night as she attended the Bondi Sands Liquid Gold Foam launch.

The former Geordie Shore babe slipped into one of the shortest mini dresses we've ever seen, because obvs she had to get those tanned af legs on show.

Charlotte headed into the capital to hit the London Edition and Cirque Le Soir in honour of the new tanning product.

The babe teamed her teeny tiny burgundy dress with a pair of YSL heels, glamming it all up with subtle jewellry and Gold watch.

It just works.

And the lass' outing comes after she debuted her new pink hairstyle on Instagram earlier in the day.

Switching up her iconic blonde locks, Charlotte enlisted the help of stylist Steven Mason to transform her into a pink worldie.

"Woke up with a touch of pink," she wrote on Instagram before getting ready for the Bondi Sands Shenanigans.

And it's safe to say fans were OBSESSED.

“Love this hair colour, might have to get me weave this colour next [sic]," wrote one person as another added: "Wow! Absolutely on point omg, looking the best yet. Barbie eat ya heart out [sic].”

Looking good lass!

Now get checking out all the snaps of Charlotte from the event...

