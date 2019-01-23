Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed

The former Geordie Shore cast mates both deal with negativity online.

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison has had to deal with a bit of negativity online as-of-late, including being body-shamed over recent paparazzi pictures.

Now her fellow reality star Charlotte Crosby has expressed how she sympathises with Vicky over the situation, as she too has had to face excessive scrutiny from both paparazzi and online trolls.

Watch Charlotte suffer through an hilarious beauty treatment disaster (dw, she's always in on the joke) >>>

Talking to Closer magazine, Charlotte said: “I know how it feels for Vicky. I’ve been papped on the beach looking awful when I was bigger years ago.”

“It isn’t nice to sit there feeling worried about how you look on the beach, so I feel sorry for her,” she goes on to add. “I know I’m not perfect, but I’ve never pretended to be. I don’t try to pretend I’m someone I’m not.”

Instagram

It turns out that Charlotte could be the inspirational self-care queen we never knew we need too, as she went on to say: “Always trying to pretend you’re perfect can have a really negative effect.” Preach it.

Charlotte also went on to talk about her own weight, adding: "I'm content. Christmas was obviously Christmas - it's delicious food, cosy evenings, treats and comforts." 

Instagram

"But I don't put pressure on myself these days," she goes on to say. "I'm back into my healthy eating and exercise routine now and I feel great."

From now on it's all about girls sticking together. 

