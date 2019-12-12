Charlotte Crosby Says She’s ‘Back’ After Recent Split

Charlotte Crosby - or should we specify Charlotte Letitia Crosby, as she declared - has had a difficult few weeks after splitting with ex-boyfriend Josh Ritchie.

The sudden split has been made worse by reports that he is now filming the new season of Celebs Go Dating just three weeks after ending things.

However, MTV reality queen Charlotte has returned to form, subtly letting fans know not to worry about her anymore.

The Charlotte Show star jetted off to Dubai for a post-break up emotional detox with her longtime Geordie Shore BFF Sophie Kasaei this week and she has now returned all refreshed and ready for the new chapter.

Posting a stunning video on Instagram, where the freshly blonde beauty looks bronzed and banging in a cute little orange top, she said: “Hi I’m back”.

Fans were over the moon to see their favourite star looking so happy after she had vented on Instagram Stories about having "so much evidence" of her ex cheating on her.

"I've got messages, I've got everything, I've got girls messaging us, I've got all the nights out..." she said last night.

"I've got so much evidence that I stood by that boy through all of this s**t," she explained before saying that she can prove her truth if necessary.

"So if we want to go down the two sides of every story route, I don't make him look any worse because I kept all that very f**king secretive for a reason, because I cared about that boy and I still wanted to be with him."

The truth always prevails. For now, Charlotte seems to be thriving as she surrounds herself with loved ones and positivity.