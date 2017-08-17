Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

Charlotte Crosby has clarified what the situation is between her and boyfriend Stephen Bear after she stunned fans by taking to Snapchat and Twitter late last night to claim that the pair had broken up.

The 27-year-old has cleared up the rumours about their split in an emotional message to supporters on Snapchat. "So I would like to kind of explain and apologise for my behaviour last night," she began.

"So the top and bottom of it is, I was a massive d**k, and massive drunk d**k, who decided to go on Snapchat and every other social media to tell 6 million people a load of sh*t.

"Obviously no relationship is perfect, you always have your ups and downs, but I feel like I did what every other girl does when they see red. And I’m sorry for that. Me and Stephen aren’t separated or finished, we just had a little bit of a row," she revealed.

This comes after Char posted a Tweet announcing their supposed split after attending an In The Style launch party.

In a now-deleted message, she wrote: "Guttered that me and Stephen had to separate but I tried my hardest and it obvs wasn't good enough' (sic)."



In a series of Snapchat videos, she elaborated: "I love Stephen more than anything in the world but I don’t think I’m what he wants right now. So I can’t carry on trying to fight for a relationship where the other person isn’t fighting as hard.

"Maybe my reasons aren’t as validated as his things but I don’t know why I'd get so upset about someone who doesn’t care. I know you think you know my life but you don’t know the half of it because there’s a lot of things that a lot of people just don’t know."

She added: "I love Stephen so much but when someone is so selfish to always put themselves in front and not even care about the little things that you ask them to do just makes you question if they care at all. He’s been the best boyfriend to us and he’s been faithful and he gets us anything I want."

Char has since signed back into Twitter to RT a bunch of supportive comments about their rocky patch. "Everybody does stupid things online when drunk, your not the first n certainly not the last, Hope you guys work it out," one wrote, while another said: "We all a bit dramatic after a few jägers with the girls after a silly argument no relationship is perfect."

We're just glad to hear these two are still going strong.