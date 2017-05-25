Charlotte Crosby Shares Her Summer Fitness Secret

Charlotte Crosby is sharing her latest fitness journey, and giving us serious holiday envy at the same time.

The Just Tattoo Of Us star has been getting ready for summer by working out hard at a bootcamp in the French Alps, and we are totally jealous of the stunning surroundings she's in. Beats the gym any day.

“Can't recommend this place enough! LOOK AT THE VIEWS MAN,” she wrote on Instagram.

We’re looking, and we so wish we were there!

And it sounds like Charl is ready for summer after five days of mountain hikes, classes and healthy eating - she’s looking and feeling amazing.

“Never felt so refreshed and great! I cannot recommend @myfitnesstrainer more! We all had a great time! Ate healthy, trained, sunbathed, saw the sites and used the spa all in the most amazing setting," she shared with her followers.

Charlotte’s summer prep wasn't all about training though. She also found time to work on her base tan by chilling out and sunbathing at the most gorgeous lake we’ve ever seen.

Words: Olivia Cooke

