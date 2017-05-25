Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Shares Her Summer Fitness Secret

Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 11:24

Charlotte Crosby is sharing her latest fitness journey, and giving us serious holiday envy at the same time. 

5 pounds down 🙌🏼 1 class this morning and now a trip for a sunbathe by the beautiful lakes 🌞 this place is truely amazing and @myfitnesstrainer doesn't just do fitness camps here, he also holds luxury spa weekends 😍 can't recommend this place enough! LOOK AT THE VIEWS MAN! 👀 (Outfit tagged. CLC active wear)

The Just Tattoo Of Us star has been getting ready for summer by working out hard at a bootcamp in the French Alps, and we are totally jealous of the stunning surroundings she's in. Beats the gym any day.

“Can't recommend this place enough! LOOK AT THE VIEWS MAN,” she wrote on Instagram. 

We’re looking, and we so wish we were there! 

Never felt so refreshed and great! 7 pound down in 5 days 🙌🏼 I cannot recommend @myfitnesstrainer more! We all had a great time! Ate healthy, trained, sunbathed, saw the sites and used the spa all in the most amazing setting! ❤️🗻❄️🌞 I can't wait to get back out there in December! For the ULTIMATE skiing trip!

And it sounds like Charl is ready for summer after five days of mountain hikes, classes and healthy eating - she’s looking and feeling amazing. 

“Never felt so refreshed and great! I cannot recommend @myfitnesstrainer more! We all had a great time! Ate healthy, trained, sunbathed, saw the sites and used the spa all in the most amazing setting," she shared with her followers.

🌞

🌞

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Charlotte’s summer prep wasn't all about training though. She also found time to work on her base tan by chilling out and sunbathing at the most gorgeous lake we’ve ever seen. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: The latest celebrity and entertainment news  

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

An open letter to Ariana Grande from a father has gone viral

A Father’s Letter To Ariana Grande In The Wake Of The Manchester Attack Is Going Viral

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt’s Sweaty Sunburnt Selfie Is So Relatable

Model/blogger Alexis Ren gets real about her past eating issues

Instagram Blogger Alexis Ren Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder

The 13 Reasons Why actress has advice for anyone feeling stressed by exams

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Has Some Good Advice If You’re Stressed About Exams

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush

Liam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her: ‘She Turned Bright Red’

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian announced make up collab with a sexy photoshoot

Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Announce Makeup Collaboration With Sexy Photoshoot

Charlotte Crosby shares her fitness journey at Alps bootcamp

Charlotte Crosby Shares Her Summer Fitness Secret

Ariana Grande Planning Return To Manchester For Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande - One Last Time - Music Video

Ariana Grande’s ‘One Last Time’ Reaches New Chart High Following Manchester Attack

23 Of The Best Colourful Denim Pieces To Shop Right Now

These Are The Best Sheet Masks Out There Right Now

Rose And Rosie Take The Body Part Challenge

What You Missed In Music: Zayn Malik’s “Optimistic” New Album, Liam Payne & Zedd‘s Summer Banger

Bella Hadid Had The Best Reaction When She Bumped Into Joe Jonas At Cannes

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

Hey Violet Talk Style, Music And Who's Most Likely To Wear The Same Outfit Three Days Running

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #10!

Vicky Pattison

Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Charlotte Crosby shares her fitness journey at Alps bootcamp
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Shares Her Summer Fitness Secret

Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reveal Their XXX Snapchat Tales

Celebrity

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

TV Shows

Check Out These WTF Sneak Peeks from Just Tattoo Of Us Series 1 - The Aftermath

MTV News

Charlotte Crosby Says She’s Quitting Snapchat | MTV News

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Declares She's 'Turned Her Back' On Snapchat But There's One Major Catch

Just Tattoo Of Us Season 1 | The Aftermath Spoiler Pics

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 1 | The Most SHOCKING Tattoo Reveals

TV Shows

15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 1 | Exclusive Videos

Geordie Shore

Charlotte Crosby Videos | Exclusive Geordie Shore And Just Tattoo Of Us Interviews

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

gaz beadle
Celebrity

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

Vicky Pattison
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Just Made The Grimmest Confession About Her Post-Sex Routine

Zahida Allen and Scotty T neck on in the taxi
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Scotty T Neck On In The Taxi After She Admits She ‘Likes The Attention’ Despite Sean Pratt Relationship

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Celebrity

7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits

TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby Admits Having Secret Sex With Stephen Bear In The Just Tattoo Of Us Toilets - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach 7 cast tease major shock
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

TV Shows

Who Is Abbie Holborn? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star