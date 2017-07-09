Charlotte Crosby Shares Her Workout Tips And Reveals Her Favourite Body Part

For many, Charlotte Crosby is the ultimate pin up with her toned figure, fresh face, and incredible sense of humour.

The former Geordie Shore babe has been talking about her headline-grabbing figure and has explained how she keeps in shape.

In a chat with the Daily Star, Chaz says her favourite body part is found below her waist.

“I’ve always loved my legs. They weren’t as good when I was big but they’re amazing now,” she told the newspaper.

And talking about keeping in incredible shape, Charlotte praised her use of High Intensity Interval Training and her very own fitness DVD.

“I do high-intensity training, so it’s short bursts of really hard and fast exercise, which tends to work for me,” she said.

“That’s what’s in both of my fitness DVDs. I do that about four times a week and I like to do weights at the gym one day a week, too,” she said.

Chaz also said she likes to make her workouts more fun by involving her friends.

“Sometimes I will have the girls over and we’ll do it all together and make it a bit more fun,” she said.

“I’m confident with my body. I tend not to weigh myself as often now, as you can get obsessed with the scales, so it’s best to go off what you look like,” she added.

