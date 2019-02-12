Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans

The Charlotte Show star told an elaborate story of how it will happen when she and Josh find out they're expecting a baby.

Tuesday, February 12, 2019 - 11:48

Charlotte Crosby has made no secret of her plans to fall pregnant in 2020, revealing exactly how she thinks it will all go down when she and Josh Ritchie find out they're expecting.

The former Geordie Shore star chatted to The Daily Star about her pregnancy plans, admitting that she thinks she'll fall pregnant before Josh puts a ring on it.

Play the video to see Charlotte recreate Cribs in her Winnebago...

Setting the scene of how she hopes it will all happen, she said: "I’m on Dancing On Ice, I’m doing really goddam well – wait! No I’m not. I’m telling a lie."

"It’s only week three, so I’m struggling to learn," she said before adding: "What I don’t know is I’m actually pregnant, but I’m still skating because I don’t know yet.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"The show finished in February and I don’t find out I’m pregnant until it finishes, so this whole time I’ve been on the ice while I’ve been pregnant."

The lass went on to reveal that she hopes she'll have just wrapped filming on another series of The Charlotte Show, and the end twist will be that she finds out she's expecting.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Of course, this is all Charlotte's absolutely wonderful imagination, but we certainly won't be mad if it all happens this way.

She added that she's already got the names picked out for her little radgies, but we'll have to wait until the mini-Charlottes arrive before finding out.

So with the baby plans it's only natural to wonder whether we can expect a big white wedding beforehand, but Char's imagination has other ideas.

"No, and I’m p***ed off," when the publication asked if she'll be a married woman.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"I at least wanted to be engaged before I got pregnant. I didn’t care about marriage coming first or anything – but I did want to be engaged," she said. "Me and Josh are going through a bit of a bad patch because of the pregnancy and the lack of engagement ring."

The drama!

Now we're desperate to know how this story ends, but something tells us it's going to be with a happy ever after.

While there's no wedding or babies yet, tune into The Charlotte Show Wednesdays at 9pm to find out where Charlotte is at in her life right now!

Now check out episode three's spoiler videos...

 

 

Latest News

Movies
10 Underrated Rom-coms To Watch This Valentine’s Day
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
What Happened When I Tried Eyelash Extensions To Speed Up My Post-Workout Make-Up Routine
Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
The Harry Potter Movies Will Definitely Be Rebooted, Claims Daniel Radcliffe
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Admits She ‘Feels Like A Rubbish Mum’ As Theodore’s Tantrums Get Worse
Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Vicky Pattison Is Planning To Freeze Her Eggs But Doesn&#039;t Want To &#039;Pressure&#039; Herself
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She's Planning To Freeze Her Eggs
Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj Are Coming Out With A Song And We’re Losing It
Miley Cyrus Wins Wife Of The Year After What She Just Did For Liam Hemsworth
Offset Shares Graphic Video Of Cardi B Giving Birth To Kulture
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
What It’s Really Like To Get Hypnotherapy?
Happy Death Day
9 Alternative Films To Watch This Valentine’s
Happy Death Day 2U
6 Mind-Blowing Reasons You Experience Deja Vu
Hugh Jackman Is Going To Be Opening For The BRITs 2019 The Greatest Showman Style
Aaron Chalmers and his girlfriend
Aaron Chalmers' Girlfriend Just Said The Sweetest Thing Following His First MMA Loss
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - Shallow - Music Video
9 Locations From 'A Star Is Born' That You Can Visit IRL And Feel Just Like Ally Maine
Happy Death Day 2U
9 Girls Who Slay. Literally.

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Holly Hagan Had The Most Brutal Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Drama
Charlotte Crosby at bondi sands event
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How She Got Over ‘Heartbreak’ and Her Plans to Move to Australia
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Her Beef With Bestie Mel: "I’m very forgiving" - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Wears World's Shortest Mini Dress As She Debuts Hair Transformation
Charlotte Crosby pink hair
Charlotte Crosby Is A Mini-Dress Worldie At Bondi Sands Event
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #2
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Josh Ritchie Dishes On Plans To Propose To Charlotte Crosby On TV
Charlotte Crosby Strictly Come Dancing
Charlotte Crosby Reveals The Reason She Won't Go On Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
Aaron Chalmers and his girlfriend
Aaron Chalmers' Girlfriend Just Said The Sweetest Thing Following His First MMA Loss
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Holly Hagan Had The Most Brutal Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Drama
Miley Cyrus Wins Wife Of The Year After What She Just Did For Liam Hemsworth
Marnie Simpson Debuts Her 'Unusual’ Clothing Line And We’re Already Obsessed
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Admits She ‘Feels Like A Rubbish Mum’ As Theodore’s Tantrums Get Worse
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds ‘Doesn’t Know How Much More She Can Take’ After Another Argument With Darren Quirk