Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans

Charlotte Crosby has made no secret of her plans to fall pregnant in 2020, revealing exactly how she thinks it will all go down when she and Josh Ritchie find out they're expecting.

The former Geordie Shore star chatted to The Daily Star about her pregnancy plans, admitting that she thinks she'll fall pregnant before Josh puts a ring on it.

Setting the scene of how she hopes it will all happen, she said: "I’m on Dancing On Ice, I’m doing really goddam well – wait! No I’m not. I’m telling a lie."

"It’s only week three, so I’m struggling to learn," she said before adding: "What I don’t know is I’m actually pregnant, but I’m still skating because I don’t know yet.

"The show finished in February and I don’t find out I’m pregnant until it finishes, so this whole time I’ve been on the ice while I’ve been pregnant."

The lass went on to reveal that she hopes she'll have just wrapped filming on another series of The Charlotte Show, and the end twist will be that she finds out she's expecting.

Of course, this is all Charlotte's absolutely wonderful imagination, but we certainly won't be mad if it all happens this way.

She added that she's already got the names picked out for her little radgies, but we'll have to wait until the mini-Charlottes arrive before finding out.

So with the baby plans it's only natural to wonder whether we can expect a big white wedding beforehand, but Char's imagination has other ideas.

"No, and I’m p***ed off," when the publication asked if she'll be a married woman.

"I at least wanted to be engaged before I got pregnant. I didn’t care about marriage coming first or anything – but I did want to be engaged," she said. "Me and Josh are going through a bit of a bad patch because of the pregnancy and the lack of engagement ring."

The drama!

Now we're desperate to know how this story ends, but something tells us it's going to be with a happy ever after.

