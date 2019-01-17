Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings

The Charlotte Star is enjoying the 'buzz' after shedding half a stone.

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 16:41

The Charlotte Show babe Charlotte Crosby is pure buzzing right now after losing half a stone.

Let's be honest, the best of us can hold our hands up to adding an few extra pounds over the Christmas period, so we can understand why the former Geordie Shore star is excited that her hard work and dedication to eating healthily and working out is paying off.

Play the video to watch Charlotte and Josh attempt a surprising sex position...

Charlotte took to Instagram to show off her weight-loss achievement.

The lass posed in front of the mirror in her leggings and sports bra, proving that her tum is looking mega trim rn.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Sadly she didn't get time to give her room a quick tidy, but who cares when you look that good?

"Messy room but lost half a stone BUZZ," she captioned the pic on her Instagram story.

Since the new year began, Charlotte has jumped back on her best selling belly blitz and bum blitz DVDs, and obvs it's paying off.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

This comes after the lass responded to pregnancy speculation at the start of the New Year, revealing that she held her hands over her tummy in a photo to hide the bloat from her large dinner.

"I've been doing a lot of drinking lately, which I wouldn't be doing if I was pregnant," she revealed in a magazine interview.

Charlotte added: "It's just that I'd had a very big dinner and I was trying to hide my extremely bloated belly!"

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

And now she's looking like a totally bloat-free worldie! Well done on the hard work, lass.

 

