Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real

We already knew that Charlotte Crosby was pretty awesome, but we totally bowed down to her latest Instagram story.

The former Geordie Shore lass got more than a bit real about what some might call her flaws (which totally aren't) in the name of proving that "life isn't perfect."

Amen to that!

Char wrote: "My real life hair is short and thin," alongside a clip of her au-naturel locks as well as: "My belly jiggles like a bowl full of jelly," with a video of her doing a tummy jiggle.

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

Literally, same.

"My forehead is extra large and makes my head look like an egg," she added as she pulled her hair off her face.

To finish the story off she wrote: "But it's completely fine. Because it's ok to not be perfect. And it's your imperfections what make you, you [sic]."

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

"Don't believe everything you see on Instagram. LIFE ISN'T PERFECT."

We honestly couldn't agree with Charlotte more, everyone should celebrate what makes them unique and stop feeling like we need to be 'perfect'.

Nice on Char!

