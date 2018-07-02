Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real

The Charlotte Show star totally aced her latest message about being 'perfect'.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, July 2, 2018 - 18:15

We already knew that Charlotte Crosby was pretty awesome, but we totally bowed down to her latest Instagram story.

The former Geordie Shore lass got more than a bit real about what some might call her flaws (which totally aren't) in the name of proving that "life isn't perfect."

Hit play on the video to see Charlotte Crosby show off her short hair, tummy and bruised skin in the name of proving no one is perfect and that's OK >>>

Amen to that! 

Char wrote: "My real life hair is short and thin," alongside a clip of her au-naturel locks as well as: "My belly jiggles like a bowl full of jelly," with a video of her doing a tummy jiggle.

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

Literally, same.

"My forehead is extra large and makes my head look like an egg," she added as she pulled her hair off her face.

To finish the story off she wrote: "But it's completely fine. Because it's ok to not be perfect. And it's your imperfections what make you, you [sic]."

Instagram/CharlotteGshore

"Don't believe everything you see on Instagram. LIFE ISN'T PERFECT."

We honestly couldn't agree with Charlotte more, everyone should celebrate what makes them unique and stop feeling like we need to be 'perfect'.

Nice on Char!

Now hit play on the video to see Charlotte Crosby's latest leg injuries, ouch! >>>

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
How To Watch Wireless Festival 2018 On MTV
Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon Legendaries
Here's The ONLY Way To Grab This Special, Limited-time Legendary Pokémon
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
How The Bisexual Lighting Meme Made Me Feel Seen
Fab LGBTQ+ Glow Ups That Will Make You Even Prouder To Be You
Why Celebrating Pride Matters More Than Ever Right Now
This Make-Up Artist Is Creating Sculptures Out Of MAC Lipsticks And It’s Wild
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
The Reviews Of This Savage X Fenty Robe Will Inspire You To Buy It Immediately
Janelle Monáe Ft. Grimes - Pynk - Music Video
18 Of The Queerest Moments Of #20GayTeen
The Best Moisturisers For Acne Prone Skin
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
The Best Face Mask For Your Skin Type
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer
Kylie Jenner gushes over baby Stormi Webster on Snapchat
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Pics Of Baby Stormi Webster
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne And Cheryl Announce Split
James Arthur
James Arthur Says He’s Retiring From Music Soon
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Her Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie | MTV UK
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF
MTV News
Charlotte Crosby Takes The Mick Out Of Sleeping Boyfriend Josh Ritchie
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Charlotte Crosby Ranks Her Body Confidence Out Of Ten And Talks Fad Diets
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours | MTV UK
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Josh Ritchie’s Baby
Charlotte Crosby didn&#039;t remember who Adam Collard iwas.
Charlotte Crosby Doesn’t Remember her Romance With Love Island’s Adam Collard, Like, At All
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Tried To Blame Josh Ritchie For Being Late And He Was Having None Of It

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Has Something To Say About Her Corrective Nose Job Surgery
Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Realities Of Parenthood For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli attend the WWD and Variety&#039;s Stylemakers event at Smashbox Studios on November 15, 2015
The Kardashians' Ex-MUA Joyce Bonelli Posts Savage Instagram About The Fam
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in Miami
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship Confirmed To Be “Heating Up”
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer