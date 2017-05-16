Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Friday, May 19, 2017 - 17:01

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about the nightmare situation where she became so overzealous during sex with Stephen Bear that she accidentally sliced his penis open and drew literal droplets of blood. Yikes.

The Geordie Shore star told the mortifying tale to The Sun, sharing how it all escalated from a bit of dirty talk: "I split the end of his penis open. We were in a spa and talking about oral sex and how it was going to be amazing and my nail went right into him and it bled.

🌈

🌈

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

For anyone with major concerns about Bear's peen, his body thankfully managed to self-heal in record time: “It was all fine in the end and we still got on with things. He’s like Wolverine, he just heals.”

Recalling just how painful the wrath of Char's nails can be on his private goods, Bear said: “Blood was coming out of my c**k and I was like ‘F***. I said ‘For f*** sake babe. That nail.”

You made my birthday the BOMB 🎉 You rock my world 🤘🏼 LY @stevie_bear ❤

You made my birthday the BOMB 🎉 You rock my world 🤘🏼 LY @stevie_bear ❤

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Not all their sexcapades are quite so dramatic, with Char saying their sex life is generally accident-free: “It’s very good. We have spent so much time together and we know each other so well, everyone’s sex life is better when you’re closer because you’ve got a connection.”

Bloody hell, Char. Might be time to give those nails a bit of a trim, love.

Just Tattoo Of Us airs Mondays at 10pm – only on MTV!

Want more news about CharBear being unable to keep their hands to each other? Then get checking out the update below:

Latest News

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Little Mix Announce Who They’ve Collaborated With On ‘Power’ And You Need Listen To The Teaser Right Now

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...

Instagram Has Been Rated As The Worst Social Network For Young People’s Mental Health

Linkin Park Gave Us The Best Answer To People Asking About Their 'New' Sound On 'One More Light'

7 Of The Most Heartbreaking Reality Show Exits

Zoë Kravitz Talks Travel Tips, Instagram Envy And How To Switch Off From Technology

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 14 Episode #9!

Harry might get to be the godfather of Liam&#039;s baby.

Liam Payne Isn’t Exactly Harry Styles’ Number One Fan

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Will Play A Serial Killer In His Next Movie

Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann

Win Tickets To Wild Life Festival With MTV TRAX!

Camila Cabello Teases New Song ‘I Have Questions’ In Her ‘Crying In The Club’ Video

Travel

11 Changes You Can Make RIGHT NOW To Save Over £1k A Month

New Music Round-Up: Liam Payne, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & Much More

More From Charlotte Crosby

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Has Made A Pretty Grim Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Makes Gross Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession | MTV News

TV Shows

Check Out These WTF Sneak Peeks from Just Tattoo Of Us Series 1 Episode #8

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 1 | The Most SHOCKING Tattoo Reveals

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

9 times the fighting talk on Just Tattoo Of Us was too much to handle
TV Shows

9 Times The Fighting Talk On Just Tattoo Of Us With Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Was Too Much

Charlotte Crosby is buzzin&#039; as Jess Impiazzi shows off her engagement ring on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Is BUZZIN' For Jess Impiazzi As The Ex On The Beach Star Shows Off Her Engagement Ring

TV Shows

Check Out These WTF Sneak Peeks from Just Tattoo Of Us Series 1 Episode #7

Celebrity

This Boomerang Of Charlotte Crosby Falling Off An Inflatable Turtle Is Mesmerising

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

TV Shows

Who Is Chelsea Barber? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On