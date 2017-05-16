Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Charlotte Crosby has opened up about the nightmare situation where she became so overzealous during sex with Stephen Bear that she accidentally sliced his penis open and drew literal droplets of blood. Yikes.

The Geordie Shore star told the mortifying tale to The Sun, sharing how it all escalated from a bit of dirty talk: "I split the end of his penis open. We were in a spa and talking about oral sex and how it was going to be amazing and my nail went right into him and it bled.

🌈 🌈 A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on May 16, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

For anyone with major concerns about Bear's peen, his body thankfully managed to self-heal in record time: “It was all fine in the end and we still got on with things. He’s like Wolverine, he just heals.”

Recalling just how painful the wrath of Char's nails can be on his private goods, Bear said: “Blood was coming out of my c**k and I was like ‘F***. I said ‘For f*** sake babe. That nail.”

Not all their sexcapades are quite so dramatic, with Char saying their sex life is generally accident-free: “It’s very good. We have spent so much time together and we know each other so well, everyone’s sex life is better when you’re closer because you’ve got a connection.”

Bloody hell, Char. Might be time to give those nails a bit of a trim, love.

