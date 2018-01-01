Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei And Olivia Attwood Drank All The Shots Last Night

We can’t even imagine how bad their hangovers are today

Monday, January 1, 2018 - 13:01

We feel like Geordie Shore nights out were just training for Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei’s New Year’s Eve. 

Our fave lasses - along with Love Island’s Olivia Attwood - were out last night and they basically drank ALL THE BOOZE. 

The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Looking Back At The Most Shocking Reality Moments 

Just looking at this huge tray of shots is making us feel hungover, and that’s before we even think about the giant bottle of vodka and that glass of Champagne on the table. And you just know there would have been more bottles and drinks through the night. 

“Bring on tonightttt,” Charlotte captioned an Instagram picture of herself all glammed up and ready party - and the girls really did bring it, it looks like they had a insanely fun NYE. Especially loving Charl’s happy drunk face in the group photo she posted online. 

“I am so looking forward to walking into 2018 with the biggest smile on my face, ready for an amazing year the biggest one yet,” the Just Tattoo Of Us presenter said of welcoming in the New Year.

And it looks like she definitely started 2018 happy. And drunk. So, so drunk. 

 

WATCH! The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Looking Back At The Most Shocking Reality Moments 

