Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Charlotte Crosby’s had a busy week of partying with her Geordie Shore BFFs and promoting her make-up range in Ireland, so we don’t blame the girl for having a chilled night in last night.

Taking time out for some self-care after her split from Stephen Bear, Charl indulged in a luxury bubble bath and some quality time with her bed. And it looks like utter bliss tbh.

With the help of her friends, the Geordie Shore babe has been showing the world that she’s totally fine after the end of her relationship with Bear. She’s even been getting all girl power on Twitter.

After Holly Hagan tweeted, "You didn't think she'd be be fine without you.. well guess what, she's better [😈] [💅🏼]”, Charlotte responded with, “You hurt me.....you hurt yourself [💅🏼].”

Charlotte and Bear’s break up was confirmed earlier this week, with Stephen’s spokesperson announcing, “I can confirm that sadly Stephen and Charlotte ended their relationship last week.

“The pair ended on good terms, and no one else was involved whatsoever.”

And it looks to us like Charl is doing just fine as a single girl.

Words: Olivia Cooke

