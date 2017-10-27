Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Charlotte spent her Friday night indulging in some serious ‘me time’

Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 11:12

Charlotte Crosby’s had a busy week of partying with her Geordie Shore BFFs and promoting her make-up range in Ireland, so we don’t blame the girl for having a chilled night in last night. 

Taking time out for some self-care after her split from Stephen Bear, Charl indulged in a luxury bubble bath and some quality time with her bed. And it looks like utter bliss tbh. 

Check out Charlotte’s amazing transformation over the years >>>

With the help of her friends, the Geordie Shore babe has been showing the world that she’s totally fine after the end of her relationship with Bear. She’s even been getting all girl power on Twitter. 

After Holly Hagan tweeted, "You didn't think she'd be be fine without you.. well guess what, she's better [😈] [💅🏼]”, Charlotte responded with, “You hurt me.....you hurt yourself [💅🏼].”

My Friday nights are wild 🌜 Bubble baths and bed 😍

My Friday nights are wild 🌜 Bubble baths and bed 😍

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Charlotte and Bear’s break up was confirmed earlier this week, with Stephen’s spokesperson announcing, “I can confirm that sadly Stephen and Charlotte ended their relationship last week.

“The pair ended on good terms, and no one else was involved whatsoever.”

And it looks to us like Charl is doing just fine as a single girl. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Charlotte Crosby’s incredible Geordie Shore transformation…

 

Latest News

Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears As She Opens Up About Kidney Transplant For First Time

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017: Everything You Need To Know

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Selena Gomez at the InStyle Awards

Selena Gomez To Perform At The American Music Awards

Avelino

Can Avelino Sort The Facts From The Bulls**t In Our Quick Fire Game?

Kelela attend Opening Ceremony presentation during New York Fashion Week at La Mamma on September 10, 2017 in New York City

Kelela Announces 'All It Took' Documentary Film

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Cute celeb couples

The 20 Absolute Cutest Celebrity Couples Of 2017

Cardi B attends Power 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Team Up On Migos' New Single 'Motor Sport'

Little Mix

Leading Ladies Little Mix Bring The Party To London’s O2 Arena

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards of music group Little Mix attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Little Mix Tease Huge New Song 'Is Your Love Enough?'

Fashion Fix: High Street Halloween Buys To Make This Weekend And Kourtney Kardashian Launches Pretty Little Thing Collection

Lili Reinhart Introduces Her Onscreen Brother To Riverdale Fans On Instagram

Fifth Harmony attend the Latin American Music Awards

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Spice Things Up On 'Por Favor'

Jigsaw

Jigsaw HORROR MAZE PRANK: Watch 'Saw' Star Tobin Bell Freak Out Fans!

Kendall Jenner Is Apparently Officially In A Relationship With Blake Griffin

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony and More

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Taylor Swift in the &#039;...Ready For It?&#039; video

Taylor Swift Kills Her Reputation In Epic '...Ready For It?' Video

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

charlotte_voiceover.jpg

Fans Are Calling For Charlotte Crosby To Appear On The Next Series Of Single AF After Her ‘Hilarious’ Voiceover

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Met Up At Little Mix&#039;s Manchester gig
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Hung Out At The Little Mix Show Last Night And Had The Most Fun

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Doesn't Go For A Poo For Four Days' Because Of This Health Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Dawson gets emosh as she sees her Just Tattoo Of Us inking for the first time

MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Trolling Is The Worst Thing About Being Famous: 'We've All Got Feelings' - EXCLUSIVE

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Chloe Ferry Puts Eye-Popping Cleavage On Display In Seriously Low-Cut Dress

Jennifer Metcalfe And Greg Lake Will Announce Their Wedding Invite In This Very Modern Way

Kendall Jenner Is Apparently Officially In A Relationship With Blake Griffin

Sam Smith Confirms He's Dating 13 Reasons Why Actor Brandon Flynn

Cute celeb couples
Celebrity

The 20 Absolute Cutest Celebrity Couples Of 2017

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards of music group Little Mix attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Little Mix Tease Huge New Song 'Is Your Love Enough?'

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson's Baby's Gender 'Confirmed'

Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One in LA in 2015

Niall Horan and Harry Styles Had A "Beautiful" Reunion Last Night