Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Says Stephen Bear 'Wants 10 Kids' As She Talks Marriage And Babies

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 16:50

Anyone who reckons that Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear aren’t in it for the long haul needs to think again, as Char’s been talking all things weddings and babies in a new interview about their relationship.

Let’s be honest, if they can survive *that* tattoo reveal then they can survive anything, and Char’s revealed that settling down to have a family with Bear is definitely on the cards for the couple.

And we’re not talking a small family either. We’re talking TEN babies.

🐾

🐾

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

Chatting to MailOnline about things getting serious between her and Bear, Char got pretty mushy as she spilled: “I am very much in love.

“And of course, when you’re in love you think about marriage and kids, yes.”

In typical Charlotte and Bear style, they’re not planning on doing things by halves. In fact, she went on to spill how Bear’s hopes for the future involve her popping out a fairly whopping ten kids.

We’re seeing some kind of Sound of Music remake in the future. Or a Cheaper By The Geordie Dozen reboot.

“Stephen wants 10 kids,” Charlotte revealed. “I reckon four will be nice, though. And I’d like a girl to dress up. Maybe one girl and three boys.”

Who'd have ever guessed that these two would turn into the modern day fairytale? CUTE.

Words by Lucy Wood

Ahhh, romance. Speaking of these two lovebirds, shall we have a chat with them about their XXX Snaphat tales? Oh suuuure.

