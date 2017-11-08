Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Strips Butt Naked And Jiggles Her Phenomenal Peach In NSFW Video

The former Geordie Shore star has been shaking what her momma gave her.

Wednesday, November 8, 2017 - 15:35

Looks like Christmas has come early this year since Just Tattoo Of Us presenter Charlotte Crosby just stripped butt naked, with the exception of some knee-high boots.

Yep, the former Geordie Shore star gave her Snapchat followers quite the eyeful in a saucy video, in which she can be seen doing a Victoria's Secret-worthy strut in nothing but high heeled footwear.

Charlotte is busy shaking what her momma gave her, but have you met the Geordie Shore parents yet? >>>

Char expertly struts into a fancy bathroom before throwing her hands in the air and performing an almighty jiggle for the camera.

The clip definitely has a certain je ne sais quoi, and we particularly love the artistic black and white effect used on the phenomenal piece of film. Nice touch.

Snapchat/clc_17

After the incredible display, Char goes a bit shy and gives the camera cheeky grin as she uses her hands to cover up her boobs, which she rates a 10/10 after recently having them surgically corrected.

The snap comes from the shoot of Charlotte's new calendar, which the babe has been working hard on all day. Tbh, if this level of nakedness is a hint at what we can expect from the rest of it then she might as well just take our money right this second.

Snapchat/clc_17

Something tells us 2018 is going to be a great year for Char and her perfect peach.

Will you be rushing to buy Charlotte Crosby's 2018 calendar? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK

