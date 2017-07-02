Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Stuns Fans With Shorter Hair As She Heads Out To Surprise Stephen Bear

The ex-Geordie Shore babe is getting a lot of love for her new style

Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 13:56

Charlotte Crosby has been rocking a new look this weekend – showing of a cut shorter haircut.

The former Geordie Shore babe is looking totally stunning with her new hair – and got all glammed up to surprise her boyfriend Stephen Bear on Saturday.

Taking a selfie, the star showed herself rocking her new do and with gorgeous natural tone make-up.

Surprised my boyfriend didn't I 😍 Makeup - @sarahoates_ 💄 thanks for doing it last min for me ❤,” she captioned the moment.

And Chaz’s sophisticated style was an absolute hit with fans.

“Love your hair like this,” one fan gushed on the photo sharing app.

“You are so beautiful,” another fan wrote in the comment section of Charlotte’s selfie.

While a further fan enthused: “The short hair on you is perfection.”

And it seems admiring former Geordie Shore stars is something Charlotte likes to do too – as she recently confessed she loves to stalk Vicky Pattison’s social media feeds.

"I want to see what she's up to and what she's been doing. Her Instagram can get a bit boring though!" she said.

