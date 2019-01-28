Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'

Charlotte Crosby was pretty excited over the weekend as she went to visit a property that she will be making some mint memories in from here on out.

But the lass won't be living in the stunning mansion, because it's her mam and family who will be residing there, although Charlotte does have a lovely little house for herself at the end of the garden.

Charlotte filmed the absolutely unreal open kitchen and seating area as she exclaimed: "This is my new house everyone!"

The lass then went on to show a separate little building at the end of the massive garden, and said: "Nah that's mine up there, that's where I live."

This comes after Charlotte's family moved into her Newcastle mansion for the past few years while they were waiting on their dream property.

And it looks like it's all finally come together, and damn it looks dreamy.

We're wondering if Charlotte will even be spending any time in that huge mansion of her own any more!

