Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Takes Fans Inside Stunning Mansion As She Reveals Her New 'House'

The Charlotte Show star gave fans a glimpse of the most stunning property on her Instagram story.

Monday, January 28, 2019 - 17:30

Charlotte Crosby was pretty excited over the weekend as she went to visit a property that she will be making some mint memories in from here on out.

But the lass won't be living in the stunning mansion, because it's her mam and family who will be residing there, although Charlotte does have a lovely little house for herself at the end of the garden.

Play the video to see Charlotte Crosby show off the new property and the garden house that she'll be calling her second home...

Charlotte filmed the absolutely unreal open kitchen and seating area as she exclaimed: "This is my new house everyone!"

The lass then went on to show a separate little building at the end of the massive garden, and said: "Nah that's mine up there, that's where I live."

This comes after Charlotte's family moved into her Newcastle mansion for the past few years while they were waiting on their dream property.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

And it looks like it's all finally come together, and damn it looks dreamy.

We're wondering if Charlotte will even be spending any time in that huge mansion of her own any more!

What do you think of the Crosby's new pad? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK.

