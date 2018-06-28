Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Trolls Josh Ritchie As He Sleeps And The Footage Is Relatable AF

But we understand Josh, life is hard.

Thursday, June 28, 2018

Charlotte Crosby has zero time for boyfriend Josh Ritchie falling asleep on her and has decided it’s time the world understood her pain.

On her Instagram Story the lass shared pics of poor Josh absolutely knackered and totally unable to keep his eyes open, all the while Char is still wide awake and just wanting some attention.

The video shows the Just Tattoo Of Us star up bright and early and complaining about being tired, saying: “It’s a very tired morning today, isn’t it Joshua?”

But Josh is basically still asleep, and despite being stood right next to the lass he couldn’t even respond, pushing Char to say: “Speak! Speak now or forever hold your peace.” And her lad could only get “yes” out of his mouth.

We’ve all been there, but the hilare part kicks in after, when they’re travelling and Josh falls asleep for the whole journey.

Char posted a pic of her beau sleeping with the caption: “When I signed up to have a boyfriend I didn’t realise he actually would never be awake [sic].”

Boredom can make you do crazy things, but it just makes Charlotte even funnier. She then posted the same image of Josh asleep three times, adding more sarcastic captions with each one: “Lovely long chats at night,” and “Laughing together on boring journeys.”

Each one making us laugh more than the last, because we relate so much. There’s nothing worse than not getting the attention you deserve. Charlotte is all of us.

