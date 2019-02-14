Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’

Former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby has revealed that she may be up for having a reunion on the show after claiming that her time starring in it was her “happiest.”

Currently starring in her own reality TV show, The Charlotte Show, the lass barely has any time spare to star in another, but we bet fans would love to see Charlotte back in her radgie roots.

Talking to the Daily Star, Charlotte said: “I don’t ever rule it out. If it was to end and came back in five years for a reunion, I would never rule out going in for a few episodes.

“Geordie Shore was the happiest I’ve ever been in my life, it was amazing. I’ve never had so much fun,” she added. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity of being on such an amazing show – and you know what? I regret f**k all.”

Going on to chat about how Geordie Shore catapulted her career, the lass proudly explained: “I regret nothing! Everything I did on that show has led me to be where I am now.

"I’m happy with what I did. There was sex, vomiting, drunkenness, weeing the bed, but I still do it all now and I think it’s great."

Let's be real though, Geordie Shore may have set Charlotte up for a damn incredible career, but that doesn’t mean she’s not faced any backlash.

"There’s the odd troll, but no one is ever going to be happy with what you do," she said.

We do stan a self-aware queen.

