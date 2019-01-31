Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Throws The Most Extra Out-Of-Hand House Party Of All Time

The Charlotte Show star just didn’t know what she was getting herself into.

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 12:09

Former Geordie Shore lass Charlotte Crosby hasn't forgotten her roots in reality TV as she has thrown the most extra and out-of-hand house party of 2019 so far. Actually, of all damn time.

Premiering the first episode of The Charlotte Show at her own house, the star invited friends, family, fans and fellow TV stars to party the night away and celebrate with her. As you probably already know, this lot know how to party. And getting mortal can lead to trouble...

Watch Charlotte Crosby throw the most extra it-got-way-too-out-of-hand PARTY OF THE YEAR >>> 

Luckily for you lot, Charlotte has shared the behind-the-scenes of the wild night on her Instagram Stories. Not only that but the lass did one better and took everyone out on a party bus at the end of the night, and made sure to film every single minute. One insider told us: "It was too lit," after loosing all of his possessions. 

Partying with the likes of Love Island’s Georgia Steel, Olivia Attwood and Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan, it looks like it was a night to remember.

The video shows the decorations in Charlotte’s house are the most extra thing we've ever seen in our whole lives, with a Vino van being parked in her back garden, a huge lit up ‘The Charlotte Show’ sign took up way too much space but looked ah-may-zing, and a pink glittery press board? Perfection.

We bet the house didn’t look as great at the end of the night as it did at the beginning, but from how much fun everyone looked like they had, it was definitely worth it.

At least none of the guests had to clean up. Bonus.

