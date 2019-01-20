Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational

Charlotte Crosby has proved that she’s not the kind of person to be messed with after shutting down a troll with nothing more than a pinch of common sense and a tiny bit of sass.

The former Geordie Shore lass deals with hate on a regular basis and isn’t generally the kind of girl to focus on negativity. Having said that, she remains baffled at the fact that some of her biggest detractors still bother to follow her on social-media.

Taking to Instagram to make her point, she said: “Do you know what I find so funny, you can say whatever you like about me. You can make time in your day to type and write whatever you want about me, because you are entitled to your own opinion, and I’ve decided to put myself out there to have opinions made about us…

Instagram

“So, you can go out your way and I can bother you so much that you need to write something, but what I find the funniest thing about this is, if you’re going to write something bad, please don’t follow us, because then you’re going to look really silly if I pull you up on it and say, ‘Just unfollow us then.’”

Char then mentioned a specific case involving a mum-of-three named Helen. This person claimed that she “couldn’t stand” the 28-year-old but was still a loyal follower of her Twitter profile.

Instagram

“If you don’t like me that much, why are you following me?” Charlotte reasoned, before calling on her followers to be more consistent with their opinions in 2019: “Don’t be like Helen this year, it’s just pretty embarrassing.”

Yikes.