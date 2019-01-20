Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational

Kill 'em with kindness

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 10:27

Charlotte Crosby has proved that she’s not the kind of person to be messed with after shutting down a troll with nothing more than a pinch of common sense and a tiny bit of sass.

The former Geordie Shore lass deals with hate on a regular basis and isn’t generally the kind of girl to focus on negativity. Having said that, she remains baffled at the fact that some of her biggest detractors still bother to follow her on social-media.

Now check out the time Charlotte suffered a hilarious beauty treatment disaster...

Taking to Instagram to make her point, she said: “Do you know what I find so funny, you can say whatever you like about me. You can make time in your day to type and write whatever you want about me, because you are entitled to your own opinion, and I’ve decided to put myself out there to have opinions made about us…

Instagram

“So, you can go out your way and I can bother you so much that you need to write something, but what I find the funniest thing about this is, if you’re going to write something bad, please don’t follow us, because then you’re going to look really silly if I pull you up on it and say, ‘Just unfollow us then.’”

Char then mentioned a specific case involving a mum-of-three named Helen. This person claimed that she “couldn’t stand” the 28-year-old but was still a loyal follower of her Twitter profile.

Instagram

“If you don’t like me that much, why are you following me?” Charlotte reasoned, before calling on her followers to be more consistent with their opinions in 2019: “Don’t be like Helen this year, it’s just pretty embarrassing.”

Yikes. 

Latest News

Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Menstrual cup or moon cup pics
Everything You Ever Wanted To Ask About Menstrual Cups
It&#039;s time to start caring about self-care.
Why It's Time To Start Caring About Self-Care
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, James Blake, Mabel And More
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are reportedly dating.
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Reportedly Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes
Vicky Pattison heads to the Cotswolds.
Vicky Pattison Is On A Countryside Mini-Break With Towie Star Ercan Ramadan
Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Ariana Grande Drops Her 7 Rings Music Video And Proves She’s Officially The Baddest B*tch
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy Talks His Inspirations, Staying Humble & His First Westlife Gig!
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Sam Fender
Sam Fender Talks Inspiration Behind His Single ‘Dead Boys’ & How He Was Discovered
Sophie Turner Wasn’t Allowed To Do This One Thing While Filming Game Of Thrones
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly ‘Leaning On Taylor Swift’ After Completing Treatment
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Loski
Loski Talks Drake Being A Fan & The Inspiration Behind Mixtape ‘Call Me Loose’
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus And More: The Craziest 10 Year Challenges
From Miley Cyrus To Cameron Diaz: 11 Celebrities Who Overshared About Their Sex Lives
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Kara Marni - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch Kara Marni’s Electric MTV PUSH Performance Of Her Feel-Good Track ‘Move’

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Suffers Hilarious Beauty Treatment Disaster
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Wrote A Hilarious Song About Pubes
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Paris
Josh Ritchie Spoils Charlotte Crosby With Ridiculously Romantic NYE Surprise

Trending Articles

Holly Hagan calls out a sexist double standard online.
Holly Hagan Calls Out Double Standards Following This Viral Tweet About Rimming
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Sets Spotify First-Day Streaming Record
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly ‘Leaning On Taylor Swift’ After Completing Treatment