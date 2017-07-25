Charlotte Crosby Wants THIS Love Island Couple To Star On Just Tattoo Of Us

Charlotte Crosby had always been open about the fact she was rooting for Olivia and Chris to win Love Island 2017 but in lieu of them losing the crown to Kem and Amber, she's keen on recruiting the couple onto Just Tattoo Of Us instead.

Because there's no denying that those infamous spats would increase by about 60% with the inclusion of permament ink, Char - and the rest of us - reckon it could be a dream signing. Potentially testing times for their relationship, though.