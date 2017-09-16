Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby ‘Wasn’t Upset’ When She Bumped Into Gaz Beadle And His Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey  

It was ‘literally fine’...

It can always be a bit awks when you encounter an ex, and Charlotte Crosby and Gary Beadle have more history behind them than most. But when the two ran into each other recently there was no drama. 

Both Charlotte and Gary attended their Geordie Shore pal Aaron Chalmers’ second MMA fight last weekend, but for Charlotte seeing her ex with his pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey was no biggie.

“Obviously Gary and Emma were there as well, but it's not true that Charlotte was upset when she saw them. It was literally fine,” confirmed Sophie Kasaei in her weekly new! magazine column. 

Friday was just amazing! Seeing @aaroncgshore win his fight AGAIN! - Also being with this company made it all better! Oh and stevie the TM 😂 - Dress from @inthestyleuk

No surprises really. Charlotte has well and truly moved on and has her own life going on with Stephen Bear.

In fact, it sounds like the Geordie girls had an absolute blast together,  “We all went to watch Aaron's MMA boxing match at the SSE Arena in Wembley last week and it was amazing.

London ✌🏻😘 @emma_jane1392

London ✌🏻😘 @emma_jane1392

A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on

“There was obviously me, Marnie, Charlotte and then my best friend Annabel came down as well. We all got ready together and got our make-up done together - it was a proper day of pampering,” reveals Soph.

We’ve seen the Insta pics, and it totally looked like a proper fun night out as well. 

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, Tuesday at 10pm - only on MTV!
 

WATCH! Aaron Chalmers reveals the person in Geordie Shore who he’d have a fight with

