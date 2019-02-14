Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Weighs In On Holly Hagan’s Khloe Kardashian Inspired Hair

It's definitely an eye-catching look.

Charlotte Crosby has something to say about Holly Hagan’s brand new blonde updo and it turns out she’s loving her pal’s latest appearance. 

The former Geordie Shore lass has always been one to hype her friends up on social-media and couldn’t resist dropping an uplifting comment beneath one of Holly’s recent Instagram uploads.

The image was captioned: “Was going for khloe k vibes but my boyfriend said Vicky pollard, BRILL ✌🏼😅 Hair colour and extensions @jameslearhairdressing@beauty_worksonline with some extra clip ins Outfit - @fashionnova #gifted."

Was going for khloe k vibes but my boyfriend said Vicky pollard, BRILL ✌🏼😅 Hair colour and extensions @jameslearhairdressing @beauty_worksonline with some extra clip ins Outfit - @fashionnova #gifted

Hinting that she’s loving those Khloe Kardashian vibes, Char responded: “Love this GORGEOUS,” as Vicky Pattison weighed in with an equally positive message: “Nah LUSH.”

Fans have since asked for a YouTube tutorial of the hairstyle, with one joking “if this is Vicky Pollard, I’m feeling it,” as Holly responded that she’s down to fully embrace the Little Britain look: “I think I’m gonna get a pink scrunchy.”

Another Instagram user commented: “Wow this is a very good one, actual Khloe K,” as someone else replied: “I’m loving the softer ashy blonde instead of the platinum. It’s classy AND hot.”

Thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world 🙊😍 my absolute everything, always and forever ❤️ @blythy9

As for why boyfriend Jacob Blyth has been cropped out of the shot, Holly told a fan that she did what was necessary to secure a good gram: “Hahahaha he didn’t like it [the picture] which was unfortunate cuz I looked a dream.”

Anyone else now seriously thinking about dyeing their hair ash blonde? 

