Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It

It's official: Charlotte Crosby lives life like no other...

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 11:05

Charlotte Crosby has truly outdone herself with her latest hilarious antics.

The reality star has shocked fans by revealing that she took a detour while travelling home from her family holiday to go to Ibiza.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

The Geordie lass and her boyfriend Joshua Ritchie decided on a last-minute trip to the gorgeous Spanish island instead of returning to Newcastle.

It's hardly a surprise when Charlotte visited Ibiza just a few weeks ago with her former Geordie Shore castmates, including Nathan Henry, Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei.

Instagram @charlottegshore

Revealing the couple's hilarious antics on Instagram, Charlotte posted a (rather stunning) photo of the pair chilling in a cabana while letting fans in on their madness in the caption.

"Meant to go home this morning went to Ibiza instead," she said. "YES YES WE ARE MANIACS.....LIVING OUR BEST LIFE....SHAGGERS ❤️."

Instagram @charlottegshore

Well, they truly are living their best lives so we cannot argue with that.

Charlotte certainly deserves to let her hair down as she's had a busy 2019 so far, which you can find out all about when season 3 of The Charlotte Show premieres on MTV UK on Tuesday (18 June).

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
Here's The Lowdown On Sophie Turner’s Downright Iconic Bachelorette Party
Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop
Get To Know: Cassyette
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Miraa May
Watch Miraa May’s Performance Of ‘Regardless’ At MTV Push Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - RuthAnne
Watch RuthAnne's Heroic Performance Of 'Superman' At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones
Thorpe Park Presents Club MTV
Come Party With Club MTV Nights At Thorpe Park!
MTV Talent Show Casting Call
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Selena Gomez Is Deleting All Justin Bieber References From Her Instagram
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
Why Kim Kardashian Is Getting Backlash For Her Latest Instagram Post

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Charlotte Crosby Responds After Trolls Attack Comment About ‘Natural’ Looks
Charlotte Crosby Pens Letter Urging Fans To Learn From Her Surgery Regrets
Charlotte Crosby opens up about filming The Charlotte Show
Charlotte Crosby Flaunts Smaller Chest After Having Her Implants Removed
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie on Valentine&#039;s Day
Holly Hagan Reacts to Charlotte Crosby’s “Insane” Birthday Celebrations
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in April 2019
Charlotte Crosby Shuts Down Break-Up Rumours With Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Is Ready To Make Josh Ritchie The First And Only Boy She's Ever Done THIS With
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Scary Mother's Day 'Abuse' | MTV Celeb
Charlotte Crosby and her mum Letitia
Charlotte Crosby And Her Mum Subject To Scary "Abuse" On Mother's Day
Charlotte Crosby Shuts Down Josh Ritchie Breakup Rumours
Charlotte Crosby Hilariously Shuts Down Josh Ritchie Breakup Rumours
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Couple Will Be The First To Marry AND Have Kids
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Couple Will Be The First To Marry AND Have Kids
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About Mental Health With Reality Shows Not Offering Enough Support
Charlotte Crosby Gets Candid About Mental Health As She Shares Her Experience Of Post-Reality Show Support

Trending Articles

Cardi B Shares Shocking Pictures As She Vows To Quit Plastic Surgery Forever
Khloe Kardashian at a Fashion Nova event.
Khloe Kardashian ‘Never Wants to See’ Jordyn Woods Again
The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Slams ‘Entitled’ Billionaire Kylie Jenner
Charlotte Crosby in Ibiza, 2019
Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Miley Cyrus Apologises For Making ‘Insensitive’ Comments About Hip-Hop
5 Weird And Wonderful Adventures To Ditch Your Hangover For
Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Cheating With Tristan Thompson In Court Documents
Kendall Jenner Brands Kourtney Kardashian "Rude" For This Unexpected Reason
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian in 2015
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Accused of 'Extreme' Photoshopping
9 Ways To Party And Still Feel Fresh The Morning After
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Used to Make Out 'All the Time' When Filming Game of Thrones