Charlotte Crosby Went to Ibiza Instead of Going Home and We’re Living For It

Charlotte Crosby has truly outdone herself with her latest hilarious antics.

The reality star has shocked fans by revealing that she took a detour while travelling home from her family holiday to go to Ibiza.

The Geordie lass and her boyfriend Joshua Ritchie decided on a last-minute trip to the gorgeous Spanish island instead of returning to Newcastle.

It's hardly a surprise when Charlotte visited Ibiza just a few weeks ago with her former Geordie Shore castmates, including Nathan Henry, Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei.

Revealing the couple's hilarious antics on Instagram, Charlotte posted a (rather stunning) photo of the pair chilling in a cabana while letting fans in on their madness in the caption.

"Meant to go home this morning went to Ibiza instead," she said. "YES YES WE ARE MANIACS.....LIVING OUR BEST LIFE....SHAGGERS ❤️."

Well, they truly are living their best lives so we cannot argue with that.

Charlotte certainly deserves to let her hair down as she's had a busy 2019 so far, which you can find out all about when season 3 of The Charlotte Show premieres on MTV UK on Tuesday (18 June).