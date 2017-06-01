Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

We already know that Charlotte Crosby is moving in with her boyfriend Stephen Bear, but now we’ve found out that she’s going to have some familiar new neighbours.

Half of Newcastle seems to be relocating to the same corner of the South of England, because Charl will be living near her Geordie Shore besties Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson.

“I'm really happy for Charlotte that Bear's asked her to move in. And I'm EVEN more thrilled because their new place is just down the road to me and Marnie. I’m over the moon,” Sophie reveals in her regular new! magazine column.

“I’ve got my best friends back near us! It does get lonely in London so the fact I’ve got Charlotte makes it even better to live down there,” she adds.

And it sounds like they’re basically going to be living the Geordie Shore life but without any cameras. We are totally excited for all the Instagram pics, though.

“We’re going to be training together, going out together and obviously I’ve got Joel and she’s got Bear – its just perfect,” says Sophie.

Steve has his 1st home 😍🙌🏼 soooo proud! And he's only asked me to MOVE IN! 💕💕 #Charlotte&Bears 🏡 I can't believe I'm gunna live with a BOY!😱 — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) June 17, 2017

Charlotte announced that she’s moving in with her just Tattoo Of Us co-star boyfriend Stephen in a tweet last weekend, but she’s not totally losing touch with her Geordie roots because she’ll still have a house in the North.

“She's got that beautiful home back in Newcastle which she'll keep for when she goes back up North. This place is Bear's and she's just moving in,” explains Sophie.

Words: Olivia Cooke

