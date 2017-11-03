Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Charlotte Crosby’s currently in Lanzarote on what looks like the ultimate girls’ holiday, if you’ve checked out her Insta then you’ll know.

Clearly, Lanzarote is a lot warmer than here though because Charl’s slipped into an incredible one piece swimsuit while loving life in a hot tub. A swimsuit that actually sorta looks like a bikini and shows off her underboob in the most epic way.

As well as looking just beyond super hot in a hot tub, Charlotte’s also enjoying some quality time with her besties.

“We met at 11 years old…… if only we knew then all the amazing memories and adventures we would go on ❤️ my best friends are worth their weight in gold ✨ (not forgetting the others who couldn't be here love yas),” she captioned a group pic on Instagram.

Sounds like Charlotte’s mates are doing an excellent job of taking her mind off her break up from Stephen Bear.

Words: Olivia Cooke

