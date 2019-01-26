Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire

The Charlotte Show star gave fans a scare after she started a fire while in the bath...

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 12:23

Dry January has been anything but boring for our Charlotte Crosby, as her sober Friday nights only seem to be more eventful and utterly hilarious.

A late-night soak surrounded by candles and bubbles sounds nothing short of bliss but somehow Charlotte managed to reak havoc and almost caused her house to go on fire.

The Charlotte Show star was simply having a chat with her followers on Instagram Stories, as she usually does, and it was all going so well.

She was gabbing away about the show's second season premiere this week (tune in Wednesday at 9pm) while in her "bubble kingdom" before she noticed a candle disaster nearby.

"Oh my god! Oh my god! My towel's on fire off the candles," she (literally) screamed, before shouting: "MAAAAAAM!"

The hilarious moment was equally shocking as you could hear the sheer panic in Charlotte's voice after spotting the towel up in flames and fans were then left wondering what the hell had happened next.

Luckily, nobody was harmed and she was able to put the fire out quickly, although she didn't quite admit whether it was her or her mam who did the hard work. After all, she was naked in the tub, so what could she do?

"The fire has been extinguished for everyone who was worried," she later shared in an update from her bed.

Clearly zenned out from her moment of stress, she was spending the rest of her Friday night relaxing with her cute AF dogs by her side.

And there you have it! Can Charlotte ever just have a peaceful night? We wonder...

