Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Wrote A Hilarious Song About Pubes

Top 40, anyone?

Jordan Platt
Monday, January 7, 2019 - 15:38

Just when you thought Charlotte Crosby couldn’t anymore iconic and her relationship with Joshua Ritchie couldn’t be solidified any more as complete goals, the gal goes and pens a song about her pubes. It’s a whole moment.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star of The Charlotte Show took a note from Justin Bieber and decided to serenade her beau. Quite frankly, the fact that she wrote a whole damn song is pretty impressive. Amirite?!

Hold up, don't forget to watch Charlotte Crosby singing about her pubes, you're welcome >>>

 

Josh refused to help Charlotte out by singing the choir part of her future hit, but being the legend that she is she decided to sing all the vocals herself. A true hero if you ask us.

“Oh glory days, oh glory days,” she sings after messing up the first time around and hilariously blaming Josh for putting her off. “I forgot to shave, she forgot to shave”

Instagram

“What if my clitoris wants to misbehave, wants to misbehave,” she goes onto sing. “He pulls my pants down, he pulls her pants down. In my pubes he’ll drown, in her pubes he’ll drown.”

And without missing a beat, after seeing Josh’s reaction to her rendition of, well, what we’re going to call ‘Hairy Clitoris,’ she shouted: “HAVE YOU GOT A PROBLEM?!”

The pair then both jump into a rendition of ‘Hound Dog’ by Elvis Presley, which surprisingly wasn’t as bad as we were expecting. Maybe on The Charlotte Show we can pop them in karaoke and we’ll get to see more?

We'll pitch it.

