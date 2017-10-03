Charlotte Crosby's Incredible Transformation Over The Years

You may find it hard to believe, but Charlotte Crosby has been in our lives for a staggering six years. Since she burst onto our screens in 2011 on Geordie Shore, the nation instantly fell in love with the hilarious, fun loving lass, ensuring that she fast became a household name. A lot has changed over the years, with Charlotte no longer appearing on the show, instead fronting her own, Just Tattoo Of Us, alongside her real life boyfriend Stephen Bear. Not only has her love life and career moved on, but also has her ever evolving look, going from party professional to fitness fanatic. Dropping from a size 16 to a size 6, Charlotte has gone on to enjoy two best selling work out DVDs, ‘3 Minute Belly Blitz’ and ‘3 Minute Bum Blitz’, both of which topped the charts and broke records. Charlotte has also been extremely open when it comes to talking about her cosmetic surgeries in the past. Following her nose job, Charlotte spoke of how she had been fighting years of insecurities. She explained: “When I looked in the mirror, I felt like it was a different person looking back at us because it changed my face. But I literally loved it!”

So sit back, relax, and let's go on a journey to see just how much Charlotte has blossomed in front of our eyes over the years...

