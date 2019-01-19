Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie's weekends are getting a little too crazy for our liking, so much so that fans might even become concerned.

What on Earth are you talking about, we hear you ask? Well, our lass Char documented one of her craziest spontaneous adventures ever last night as she went out on the town with boyfriend Josh.

Watch Charlotte Crosby's jaw-dropping transformation over the years...

Taking to her beloved Instagram Stories to chat to her fans, she shared some uber-dramatic videos as she needed some immediate advice for her Friday night plans.

"We have got a burning question for the audience," she asked, while sitting with Josh. Just as he gave away the question, Char shooshed him away and told him to "make it more dramatic".

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

"Should we or should we not" - big sigh - "Should we... go to the cinemas?" Dun. Dun. Duuuuunnnnn.

That's right, the couple's Friday night dilemma wasn't a toss-up between Duba or Las Vegas but rather whether they should stay in the house binging Netflix or leave the house to go watch a new movie at the cinema.

Instagram

Why was it such a difficult decision? Well, as Char explained, "The film starts in one hour. We could still make it! We still have time".

Aware that their weekends have tamed in comparison to their wild Christmas abroad, the adorable pair made fun of themselves in the hilarious videos as they dramatised the whole situation to entertain themselves.

"We're doing Dry January and we've been in the gym all night. Do we be crazy mo-fos and leave the house this late at night to go to the cinemas?"

Instagram

For the record, Char posted the videos at about 9pm, so we suppose a 10pm showing actually is pretty rock and roll behaviour, right?

In the end, the people spoke and told them to go via Insta, and they have sinced recommended The Upside. We're living in a new age, everyone!