Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You

Charlotte Crosby can do it all.

Our Geordie lass has proven herself time and time again over the years that she is a jack of all trades, although we never saw this one coming.

The gorgeous blonde may be selling herself short or just may be in the mood for a normal 9 to 5 and that's why she's trying her hand at being... the salon's resident hair wash girl.

Char posted a hilarious pic on the gram showing her pretending to wash a pal's hair in a bath, saying "Me and @cassidyellaxxxjust give @shanhoddy a little shampoo and condition before we hit the club." Standard.

Although we're supposed to be laughing at the situation - the bath is in a bar, you know, one of those ones - we can't help but focus on Charlotte's hair. Her long blonde extensions are absolutely stunning and might be our favourite look she's ever had.

Anyways, putting the Herbal Essences to one side, the Just Tattoo Of Us star actually is working away super hard, just not in the salon.

Thankfully she's going to be on our screens getting up to no good as usual for our viewing pleasure, as she recently revealed that she is filming a new show every month until the end of the year.

Filming a different show every month as of next month until the end of the year 👀👀👀👀



TAKE OVER. — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) May 26, 2018

Announcing her takeover on Twitter, it's clear that Charlotte is happy about her pending TV domination and we couldn't be more excited to see what she has in store.

But honestly Char, if you ever fancy opening up your own salon, we wouldn't say no a wash and condition from you. Maybe a cuppa, too?

