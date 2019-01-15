Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry

At this point, we're well aware that The Charlotte Show star Charlotte Crosby is a sucker for romance, but her latest post about Josh Ritchie almost made us shed a tear.

The former Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to sum up her feelings for the former Love Island star, and her words are legit Pulitzer Prize worthy.

For more romance, press play to see Chet Johnson's new tattoo of his girlfriend's face...

Alongside a gorgeous new selfie of the pair from their trip to watch Dancing On Ice on Sunday, Charlotte penned the heartfelt caption.

"Not even all the words in the world could explain how much I love you...," she wrote.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

The lass added: "You see the feelings quite extraordinary. 💕 I never even knew some1 like you existed before you came along so unexpectedly. ❤️ @joshuaritchie1 [sic]."

Consider our hearts burst.

Josh commented on the post, writing: "Just seen this your very cute ain't you love you ❤️ [sic]."

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

And Charlotte's fans were even more obsessed with it than Josh was.

"This is the cutest thing ever 😭❤️❤️," wrote one person as another added: "So so cute x you deserve these feelings hun you really do xx."

And there are countless comments from fans calling them their all-time favourite couple.

One particular comment prompted a reply from Charlotte, with the fan writing: "Can you just have lots of babies & get married. You are just amazing Char. We have all watched you grow into this amazing person. You are just wicked!"

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Char wrote back: "@rachaelsmithx this made me smile so much before be time ❤️."

Can we please start all our weeks with this level of adorable fluffiness? K thanks bye.