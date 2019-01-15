Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry

The former Geordie Shore lass got everyone right in the feels with her latest post about Joshua Ritchie.

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 11:52

At this point, we're well aware that The Charlotte Show star Charlotte Crosby is a sucker for romance, but her latest post about Josh Ritchie almost made us shed a tear.

The former Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to sum up her feelings for the former Love Island star, and her words are legit Pulitzer Prize worthy.

For more romance, press play to see Chet Johnson's new tattoo of his girlfriend's face...

Alongside a gorgeous new selfie of the pair from their trip to watch Dancing On Ice on Sunday, Charlotte penned the heartfelt caption.

"Not even all the words in the world could explain how much I love you...," she wrote.

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

The lass added: "You see the feelings quite extraordinary. 💕 I never even knew some1 like you existed before you came along so unexpectedly. ❤️ @joshuaritchie1 [sic]."

Consider our hearts burst.

Josh commented on the post, writing: "Just seen this your very cute ain't you love you ❤️ [sic]."

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

And Charlotte's fans were even more obsessed with it than Josh was.

"This is the cutest thing ever 😭❤️❤️," wrote one person as another added: "So so cute x you deserve these feelings hun you really do xx."

And there are countless comments from fans calling them their all-time favourite couple.

One particular comment prompted a reply from Charlotte, with the fan writing: "Can you just have lots of babies & get married. You are just amazing Char. We have all watched you grow into this amazing person. You are just wicked!"

Instagram/CharlotteGShore

Char wrote back: "@rachaelsmithx this made me smile so much before be time ❤️."

Can we please start all our weeks with this level of adorable fluffiness? K thanks bye.

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
The Killers Release ‘Land Of The Free’ About America’s Current Social And Political Climate
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Tom Cruise Confirms TWO More New Mission: Impossible Movies
It’s Scientifically Proven That Roasting Your Partner is Great For Your Relationship
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019: Col3trane
Col3trane Talks ‘Tyler’ & Growing Up American In The UK
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019
Voting For MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 Is Open!
Big Hit Entertainment Announce Next Member of Brand New K-pop Group TXT
Sarah Hyland Opens Up About Experiencing Depression And Suicidal Thoughts
Prepare To Cry At The List Of Things Miley Cyrus Loves About Liam Hemsworth
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
BRITs 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie & Dua Lipa Lead The Pack – See The Full List

More From Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Charlotte Crosby Is Left Red-Faced In Hilarious Skin Peel Saga
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Suffers Hilarious Beauty Treatment Disaster
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby Wrote A Hilarious Song About Pubes
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie in Paris
Josh Ritchie Spoils Charlotte Crosby With Ridiculously Romantic NYE Surprise
Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie on Instagram
Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Tease Marriage Proposal Plans
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry in Newcastle
Charlotte Crosby Hilariously Questions This Picture Of Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry
Charlotte Crosby
Charlotte Crosby Is Considering A Major Life Change In 2019

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild
Scotty T Shares snap of new girlfriend on Instagram
Scotty T Serenades New Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth As They Step Out In Matching Shoes
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Ariana Grande Just Got A Tattoo Of A Pokémon Character And It’s Pretty Large
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Reveals Jordan Edwards ‘Struggles With His Emotions’ In The Brand New Series – Exclusive
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image