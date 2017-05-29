Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Monday, May 29, 2017 - 10:03

In the dramatic series finale for Just Tattoo Of Us, Stephen Bear bailed on his joint tattoo with Charlotte Crosby, which resulted in our Char breaking down in tears.

And later on in the emotional ep, Bear pranked his now-girlfriend by faking a proposal to her - which only made the former Geordie Shore star more angry. Will he ever learn?!

But taking to Twitter, Charlotte Crosby’s mum Leticia suggested that the Crosby family have forgiven Bear for his actions in the episode and ‘still love’ him.

She wrote to her 25k followers: “Brilliant last episode @stephen_bear we still love ya crosby family you and your tea (thumbs up emoji) (sic)”.

In fact it sounds like Charlotte and Bear are as serious as ever, as Bear recently added ‘CB’ with a heart to his Twitter bio.

Hold up, Charlotte’s surname was Crosby the last time we checked - have Char and Bear secretly wed?!

We wouldn't put it past these two, with Bear recently revealing that he hopes to be married to the Newcastle worldie by summer 2019.

He told OK! Magazine: "Pregnant by the end of next year, then we'll get married the following summer.

"When my dad was 27, he had a house and a kid and was married. I'm 27, what have I done?"

DON’T MISS Just Tattoo Of Us: The Aftermath - tonight at 10pm, only on MTV!

Watch Charlotte and Bear play Mr and Mrs below!

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo

Charlotte Crosby's Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

