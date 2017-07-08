Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Charlotte is super proud of her gorgeous mam!

Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 13:05

Charlotte Crosby has posted some new pictures of her family on to social media, including some totally gorgeous pictures of her lovely mum, Letitia.

Hanging out poolside, one shot is captioned, “My Mam is STUNNING,” and Charlotte’s followers agree with loads of people commenting on how hot Mamma Crosby looks. 

“She really is. Plus she looks like you,” says one comment. Another adds, “Gorgeous hun. Like sisters.” While one commenter fancies a date with Charlotte’s mum. “Absolutely! Does she have a date for tonight?”

❤❤❤❤👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

❤❤❤❤👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Well yeah probably, as Charlotte’s also posted pics of her family including her dad Gary. She even calls her parents “couple’s goals”, so we’re guessing there’s no chance. 

Couple goals 👫 @thediddyman1 @letitia.crosby ❤

Couple goals 👫 @thediddyman1 @letitia.crosby ❤

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Charlotte recently admitted that her dad didn’t ever watch her on Geordie Shore, while her mum would makes a cup of tea whenever a sex scene was on.

“My dad  didn't watch Geordie Shore. I've never kept them away from anything, it was just their decision personally,” She told the Mail Online.

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH: Single AF's Farrah blocks Casey Johnson, he calls her a 'witch'

 

