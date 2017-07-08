Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Is A Stunner And Fans Agree

Charlotte Crosby has posted some new pictures of her family on to social media, including some totally gorgeous pictures of her lovely mum, Letitia.

My Mam is STUNNING pic.twitter.com/V3kTwS9lO7 — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) July 8, 2017

Hanging out poolside, one shot is captioned, “My Mam is STUNNING,” and Charlotte’s followers agree with loads of people commenting on how hot Mamma Crosby looks.

“She really is. Plus she looks like you,” says one comment. Another adds, “Gorgeous hun. Like sisters.” While one commenter fancies a date with Charlotte’s mum. “Absolutely! Does she have a date for tonight?”

Well yeah probably, as Charlotte’s also posted pics of her family including her dad Gary. She even calls her parents “couple’s goals”, so we’re guessing there’s no chance.

Charlotte recently admitted that her dad didn’t ever watch her on Geordie Shore, while her mum would makes a cup of tea whenever a sex scene was on.

“My dad didn't watch Geordie Shore. I've never kept them away from anything, it was just their decision personally,” She told the Mail Online.

