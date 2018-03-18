Charlotte Crosby

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Response To Michael Jackson Comparisons Is As Legendary As Him

The Geordie Shore star had the best response to troll's comments comparing her to the music legend.

Friday, March 23, 2018 - 11:23

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has responded to comments comparing her looks to Michael Jackson and honestly, we're obsessed with her stance on the matter.

The Geordie Shore star says she views the comparisons as nothing but positive, and she loves being compared to the music icon.

Take a look at the video to see Charlotte Crosby's transformation over the years since joining Geordie Shore, she's come a long way... 

Speaking to The Sun Online, Charlotte revealed she takes the attempted jabs as compliments.

Char pulled out her phone to find some trolls in her Insta comments, and while she actually struggled to locate any, she did find an MJ comparison comment: "I like this trolling comment, it's one of my favourites." 

The lass explained further: "He's the king of pop, a living legend. If you were going to be compared to anyone, wouldn't you want it to be Michael Jackson?"

While he might not be living, he certainly is a legend, so we see Charlotte's point.

The lass joked further: "You know when I'm older? When all this dries out? I'm going to do a Michael Jackson tribute act."

"I've just got to learn how to moonwalk." Top bants, Char.

While the trolls are actually few and far between these days, the lass did admit that there is one comment she doesn't like.

"I do sometimes get Pete Burns. Now that one, that one I don't like. I won't take that one because it's just a bit of a train wreck isn't it?"

Not cool! Charlotte is an absolute worldie, and we're glad to hear she's not letting any trolls convince her otherwise.

Don't forget to catch Char on brand new The Charlotte Show Wednesday 28th March at 9pm only on MTV!

Now get checking out the videos to see all the Geordie Shore lasses' incredible transformations over the years...

 

