Charlotte Crosby

Everything The Geordie Shore Lasses Have Taught Us About Body Confidence

The Geordie Shore babes know a thing or two about body confidence…

Saturday, March 24, 2018 - 19:12

If anyone knows about body confidence it’s the gorgeous Geordie Shore babes. From battling with online trolls to embracing healthier lifestyles, over the years they’ve earned their body confidence -  and here’s what we’ve learned from them.  

1. It’s all about balance

All round fitness guru and Ex On The Beach: Body SOS host Vicky Pattison has learned that feeling good is all about working out but also taking time out to enjoy life. 

"The reason I was able to enjoy myself and feel body confident yesterday was because I've worked hard to get my body in the shape it is. So I think that entitles me to play hard at times too!! Life is all about balance and I think I've FINALLY found some,” she previously wrote on Instagram.

Yes, girl!

2. Don’t allow your happiness to hinge on what the scales say

Sooooo, I wanted to post this to show a bit of perspective guys!! Here are three wildly different images of my body and they tell a story! In the first pic I was around a size 16, unfit, unhealthy and most importantly- regardless of my grin- I was unhappy. In the second image I’d slimmed down with the help of my fitness dvd- I was a size 6 with no boobs and pretty much no life. I became obsessed, too focused and this in turn was also detrimental to my health. I wasn’t enjoying the amazing gift of life as I was too worried about the calorie content of a blueberry! In the third pic, I am around a size 10, all boobs, bum and zero apology! I train hard, I eat right about 80% of the time but my life doesn’t revolve around what the scales say! I listen to my body- and when it says it wants a gin and tonic... I GIVE IT ONE!!! 🍸 I am a strong, healthy, realistic woman with a good balance of work and home life. I am in short, HAPPY. And that’s what I wanted you to know. Don’t allow your happiness to completely hinge on what the scales say! Be happy because you’re alive, see exercise as a celebration of what your body can do not a punishment for what you’ve ate, use food as fuel not a means to curb boredom and most importantly: eat the cake once in a while... because life is for living and cake is great. Love yourselves and have a great weekend 💜

More top body confidence inspo from VP, who in January this year posted an epic message on Instagram about not allowing what the scales say to define your happiness. 

“My life doesn’t revolve around what the scales say! I listen to my body - and when it says it wants a gin and tonic... I GIVE IT ONE!!! 🍸 I am a strong, healthy, realistic woman with a good balance of work and home life. I am in short, HAPPY. Don’t allow your happiness to completely hinge on what the scales say! Be happy because you’re alive.

“See exercise as a celebration of what your body can do not a punishment for what you’ve ate, use food as fuel not a means to curb boredom and most importantly: eat the cake once in a while... because life is for living and cake is great.”

Now that is some great advice.

3. Just Don’t Give A F---

We’re totally into embracing Chloe Ferry’s number one body confidence rule. Just don’t care what other people think. 

“My body confidence is that just don't care what people say. I think the reason why people warm to us that much is 'cause I just don't care what people think about us at all,” she told MTV. 

“We've all got different shapes, we're all different sizes, get your belly out, get a tan on it, never ever care what people think about you, 'cause I don't give a flying f**k what people think about me.”

Sounds good to us. 

4. Take a flattering selfie 

Marnie Simpson has an easy way to give herself a confidence boost when she needs it - and all she needs is her camera phone. 

Yep, taking some flatting selfies actually makes Marnie feel better if she’s been trolled: “People can criticise you but they don’t realise how hard it is being in this industry and how much it can effect your self-esteem,” she told The Daily Mail. 

“A lot of the time I feel insecure and if I take a nice selfie of myself then it makes me feel better. It makes me think: stop being down, stop being insecure you look good.” 

Hell yes you do, Marns. 

5. Show some love

Is your mate looking just that little bit extra today? Well take a leaf out of the Geordie Shore lasses’ book of body confidence and tell them so. 

“We are all supportive of each other and really want the best for each other,”  Chloe once told the Mail Online of her Geordie Shore co-stars. “If one of us is doing well or looking good than we all make sure we tell them, it's really nice actually.”

So make your besties feel great about themselves and they’ll do the same. 

6. Focus on health and you’ll be happy 

The look you give to your former self 😅my fat loss book is now available @hollysbodybible - 60% off sale now on 😘

Holly Hagan’s body confidence comes from from focusing on being fit and healthy: “I’m not 'skinny' but I am 'comfortable' in my own skin,” she wrote on an Instagram post addressing her body image. 

“Both my body fat and BMI are much lower than they were five years ago and I can actually exercise without thinking I might die! My weight loss has been gradual, and like any girl I get bigger and smaller,” she added. 

7. Get some perspective  

Charlotte Crosby’s isn’t going to worry if she puts on a couple of pounds. And the reason why? There are far more important things going on. 

“If someone said to me: ‘My worst fear is putting on weight,’ I’d have to slap them and say: ‘Are you f***ing for real?’ There’s poverty around the world and people dying and they’re worried about putting on weight. People like that need a slap and I’ll gladly give it to them,” she once told Now magazine.

And no one wants a slap off Charlotte! 

